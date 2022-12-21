Save up to 40% on Nespresso coffee makers with Amazon's pre-Boxing Day sale. Images via Amazon.

Dreaming of your favourite coffee shop latte but not the effort (or money) it takes to get it? It might be time to overhaul your morning routine.

Right now you can save up to 40 per cent on some of the top Nespresso coffee makers with Amazon Canada’s latest sale. Included in this pre-Boxing Day deal, you’ll find a selection of Nespresso machines and accessories that will help you craft your own barista-worthy drinks at home.

Included in the sale is the popular Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville, which is nearly $100 off right now.

Since bringing the entire cafe experience home is an easy way to cut down on waste from disposable coffee cups as well as minimize he cost of daily takeout, investing in your own coffee machine is a great way to save and simplify your morning routine.

The Vertuo Next is an ideal choice for those with minimal kitchen counter space, as the machine is the brand's most compact Vertuo yet, measuring just 5.5 inches in width. It brews five cup sizes, ranging from espresso to 18 ounces, and requires no user guesswork, thanks to its one-touch brewing system.

The Vertuo Next delivers the same smooth taste, full-body, and rich crema you've come to expect from Nespresso coffee. The unit comes with a welcome set of 12 capsules to get to know your favourites, all of which are recyclable with Nespresso's recycling program.

'The best espresso machine'

Coffee lovers agree that this Nespresso machine is a worthwhile investment thanks to its quick and convenient brewing. It's earned a 4-star rating from shoppers who have called it "simply the best espresso machine."

One reviewer admitted that they made the switch to this coffee maker after using a Keuring, noting that they don't know why it took "so long to make the switch." They added that the machine is "a must have" when it comes to automatic coffee makers.

Another reviewer wrote that this machine "brews fast and efficiently," and offers a variety of drinks from coffee to espresso to lattes and more.

"Such a stylish addition to our kitchen," raved another.

Despite its many positive reviews, some shoppers say that while the Nespresso delivers "amazing coffee," the cost of the pods can be prohibitive.

Some pods can cost "close to $2 each," writes one user. Therefore, it's undoubtedly an "investment," says another.

The verdict

Ringing in at $160, the Nespresso Vertuo Next has been dubbed the "best espresso machine" by shoppers, thanks to its slim design and "amazing coffee." However, some reviewers note the price of Nespresso pods can be prohibitive, something to keep in mind if you're an avid coffee drinker.

To check out more Nespresso machines on sale at Amazon Canada, scroll below.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

