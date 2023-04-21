Sales of this $149 Nespresso are up more than 100,000% on Amazon: Why shoppers love it

Save $41 on the Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aeroccino. Image via Amazon.

As a Nespresso enthusiast for the past two years, I'm always encouraging my family and friends to invest in their own coffee machine. After all, what beats making your own barista-worthy drinks from the comfort of home — all at a fraction of cafe prices.

Of course, some coffee machines can be a pricey investment upfront, so when an affordable option comes up you can bet it's going to be a hit with shoppers.

Such is the case for the Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aeroccino, as sales of this machine have spiked more than 100,000% on Amazon now that it's on sale for $149.

The details

Since bringing the entire cafe experience home is an easy way to cut down on waste from disposable coffee cups as well as minimize he cost of daily takeout, investing in your own coffee machine is a great way to save and simplify your morning routine.

The Nespresso Pixie is an ideal choice for those with minimal kitchen counter space, as the machine is ultra compact, measuring just 11cm in width. It uses classic Nespresso pods and can brew two cup sizes, all without user guesswork thanks to its one-touch brewing system.

For even more versatility, this coffee machine also comes with a bonus Aeroccino milk frother, so you can easily craft your own lattes, cappuccinos and more.

'Makes coffee easy and delicious!'

Coffee lovers agree that this Nespresso machine is a worthwhile investment thanks to its quick and convenient brewing. It's earned an impressive 4.6-star rating from shoppers who have called it an "amazing machine" for the price.

"Great machine, makes coffee easy and delicious!" shared one reviewer.

It "makes great coffee at a fraction of retail shops," added another.

Nespresso EN124SAECA Pixie Espresso Machine with Aeroccino. Image via Amazon.

$149 $190 at Amazon

According to reviewers, the "small and simple" design of this machine makes it ideal for small kitchens, campers, or use at the office.

"It heats up quickly and takes up minimal office space," one reviewer shared.

"Love the small counter top footprint," another added.

Like most Nespresso machines, the Pixie is limited to the brand's own pods, so you aren't able to use your own beans unless you find a compatible reusable shell.

For this reason, shoppers say that it ends up being "fairly expensive because you have to keep buying pods."

The verdict

Ringing in on sale at $149, the NNespresso Pixie Espresso Machine has been dubbed an "excellent purchase" by shoppers, thanks to its compact and easy to use design. With Mother's Day coming up in just a few weeks, it's also a great gift idea for busy moms on the go.

However, some reviewers note the price of Nespresso pods can be prohibitive — something to keep in mind if you're an avid coffee drinker.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

