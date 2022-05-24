What is pickleball? Score everything you need to play for under $70

Pickleball season has arrived: Save big on supplies (Photo via Getty)

The sun is shining and the days are finally getting longer, which can only mean one thing: Pickleball season has arrived.

What is pickleball?

Pickleball is a family-friendly sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong in one easy-to-learn game.

Pickleball can be played anywhere and requires only a badminton-sized court, two paddles and a plastic ball to get started.

What do you need for pickleball, and where can you buy it?

We've found an affordable Pickleball set from Amazon Canada that comes with everything you need to get started on summer's hottest sport.

Beives Pickleball Wood Pickleball Paddle Set. Image via Amazon.

$66 at Amazon

The details

This affordable pickleball kit comes with everything you need to start playing pickleball, minus the court, of course.

The bundle comes with a two-pack of maple pickleball paddles, six pickleballs, and one carrying bag big enough to hold it all.

The set is suitable for players of all levels, including beginners, intermediate and professional players, so that everyone can get in on the action.

What people are saying

If you were on the fence about picking up pickleball, this set's 4.6-star rating may be the push you need to play.

While the bundle has only collected a few dozen reviews from Amazon shoppers, pickleball fans say that it comes with "good quality paddles and balls."

One reviewer called this a "great set for a family or those starting out," as it comes with everything you need to begin playing right away. They added that it even "works well without a net,"

Another review says the addition of the carrying case is a nice bonus, as it's "just big enough to store everything compactly."

Beives Pickleball Wood Pickleball Paddle Set. Image via Amazon.

$66 at Amazon

Despite its positive reviews, some shoppers say that while the set is suitable for all skill levels, the wooden rackets are on the heavier side compared to others that come with graphite or fibreglass rackets.

While some reviewers found that the heavier rackets caused them to "tire sooner," others actually found that the additional weight "helps with delivering a good hit on the balls."

The verdict

If you're looking to take up a new hobby this summer that's both fun and affordable, pickleball might be for you. Perfect for beginners and players of all ages, Amazon shoppers call this no.1 best-selling pickleball set "excellent." However, if you're an intermediate or advanced player, some reviewers say you may "outgrow" these beginner-friendly paddles.

