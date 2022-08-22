Score the Hommyu Portable Evaporative Air Conditioner Fan for $20.

To beat the summer heat, a functional air conditioner is now all but necessary. They can certainly be a pricey investment if you're thinking of upgrading your entire home, but there are also temporary — and more affordable — solutions if you're sticking to a budget.

Portable air conditioners are the ideal solution for small rooms that could use a boost of cooling power. Like central AC, they work to cool a room by drawing in warm air from the home and passing it over an evaporator coil that absorbs heat and removes humidity, which is essential for helping to cool the air.

One affordable portable AC unit is the Hommyu Portable Evaporative Air Conditioner Fan, which is just $20 on Amazon Canada.

The details

The Hommyu Portable Evaporative Air Conditioner Fan is an affordable way to effectively cool down small spaces. When filled with water or ice cubes, it helps to quickly cool down a space as the liquid evaporates.

Its three-in-one design helps to cool and humidify indoor air, helping to create a comfortable environment, no matter the temperature outdoors. Plus, it has the added benefit of a built-in LED light that doubles as a nightlight.

It's a convenient way to keep small areas, like your bedroom or desk area, cool during bouts of high heat. The portable design makes it easy to move from room to room when needed, while three fan speeds let you choose your cooling power.

What shoppers are saying

Although reviews on this small but mighty air conditioner are mixed, the current sale price could be enough of a draw to give it a try.

Shoppers have said that the Hommyu portable air conditioner is a "much cheaper alternative to big units" and is "better than just a fan" for cooling power.

Since this AC unit can be plugged into a power bank, it's an excellent choice to bring a long while camping or in an RV for an extra cooling boost.

One reviewer found that this AC unit is "not powerful enough to cool an entire room," but it is "perfect for one person." Shoppers also caution that the fan is "a little loud on high speed," so you may not want to have it running phone or video calls.

Verdict

While the Hommyu Portable Evaporative Air Conditioner Fan may not be the most powerful AC unit around, it is effective at providing relief from the heat for individual use. Plus, at just $20, it's also one of the most affordable options around.

If you do end up purchasing this portable air conditioner, you may just want to save it for times when you don't need to keep the noise levels down — especially since it can get loud at high speeds.

