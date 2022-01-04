Ray-Ban is having a huge sale on Amazon Canada: Save up to 50% on select styles, but only for today

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Ray-Bans and Oakley's are on sale for up to 50% off.

Boxing Week sales may be over, but there are still tons of ways to save on Amazon Canada. The online retailer is now offering shopper the chance to score a pair of Ray-Bans or Oakley sunglasses for up to 50 per cent off — but only for a limited time.

Beloved by stars like Jennifer Aniston, Emily Ratajkowski, Bradley Cooper and Zac Efron, Ray-Bans and Oakley sunglasses are well-crafted frames you'll reach for time and time again.

While we may think of sunglasses as summer attire, a great pair of shades should be worn during the winter months to protect your eyes from UV rays, glare, wind and debris.

Celebrities can't get enough of Ray-Bans — and they're on sale now through Amazon Canada.

We've gathered our favourite finds from Amazon Canada's Deal of the Day that we think are too good to pass up— but you'll have to hurry! This limited time deal is only available until midnight PST (3 a.m. EST)!

Ray Ban Unisex Original Wayfarer Sunglasses

These classic frames have been spotted on the likes of Kate Middleton and boast a polarized lens for UV protection.

$204 $263 at Amazon

Oakley Men Modern - Amazon Canada

These Hight Definition Optic glasses filter 100% of UVA, UVB, UVC rays in addition to blue light.

$105 $201 at Amazon

Ray-Ban Unisex Erika Round Sunglasses

These rounded frames feature a narrow arm and polarized grey gradient lenses.

$87 $169 at Amazon

Ray-Ban Unisex Classic Polarized Sunglasses

These slim aviators have received Jennifer Aniston's stamp of approval— need we say more?

$204 $269 at Amazon

Oakley Men's Turbine Glasses - Amazon Canada

These durable sunglasses are made with three-point comfort fit with Prizm lenses to enhance colour and detail.

$131 $250 at Amazon

Ray-Ban Unisex's Frank Evolve Everglasses Blue Light Filtering

While they may not be sunglasses, these sleek shades help protect your eyes from blue light while you work on your laptop, tablet or phone.

$204 $249 at Amazon

Oakley Men's Holbrook Square Sunglasses

These matte tortoiseshell frames include Prizm lenses to enhance colour and eliminate distortion.

$195 $235 at Amazon

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Aluminum Square Sunglasses

Selena Gomez, Madonna and David Beckham have all been spotted sporting these vintage-inspired Clubmaster glasses.

$258 $281 at Amazon

