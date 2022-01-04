Ray-Ban is having a huge sale on Amazon Canada: Save up to 50% on select styles, but only for today
Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Boxing Week sales may be over, but there are still tons of ways to save on Amazon Canada. The online retailer is now offering shopper the chance to score a pair of Ray-Bans or Oakley sunglasses for up to 50 per cent off — but only for a limited time.
Beloved by stars like Jennifer Aniston, Emily Ratajkowski, Bradley Cooper and Zac Efron, Ray-Bans and Oakley sunglasses are well-crafted frames you'll reach for time and time again.
While we may think of sunglasses as summer attire, a great pair of shades should be worn during the winter months to protect your eyes from UV rays, glare, wind and debris.
We've gathered our favourite finds from Amazon Canada's Deal of the Day that we think are too good to pass up— but you'll have to hurry! This limited time deal is only available until midnight PST (3 a.m. EST)!
Ray Ban Unisex Original Wayfarer Sunglasses
These classic frames have been spotted on the likes of Kate Middleton and boast a polarized lens for UV protection.
Oakley Men Modern
These Hight Definition Optic glasses filter 100% of UVA, UVB, UVC rays in addition to blue light.
Ray-Ban Unisex Erika Round Sunglasses
These rounded frames feature a narrow arm and polarized grey gradient lenses.
Ray-Ban Unisex Classic Polarized Sunglasses
These slim aviators have received Jennifer Aniston's stamp of approval— need we say more?
Oakley Men's Turbine Glasses
These durable sunglasses are made with three-point comfort fit with Prizm lenses to enhance colour and detail.
Ray-Ban Unisex's Frank Evolve Everglasses Blue Light Filtering
While they may not be sunglasses, these sleek shades help protect your eyes from blue light while you work on your laptop, tablet or phone.
Oakley Men's Holbrook Square Sunglasses
These matte tortoiseshell frames include Prizm lenses to enhance colour and eliminate distortion.
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Aluminum Square Sunglasses
Selena Gomez, Madonna and David Beckham have all been spotted sporting these vintage-inspired Clubmaster glasses.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.