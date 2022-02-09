This shovel is a 'must-have' for emergencies — and it's on sale for $32

Dubbed a "lifesaver" by Amazon reviewers, this four-piece retractable shovel is an emergency kit "must-have." (Photo via Getty)

It goes without saying that winter driving in Canada comes with its own unique set of challenges. From cold car batteries to slick road conditions, Canadian winters are a true embodiment of the: "Fail to prepare, prepare to fail" adage.

This line of logic is especially true when it comes to emergency preparedness. While your vehicle should always bear an emergency kit, it's particularly vital to have one during the unpredictable winter months.

In addition to a first aid kit, flashlight and blanket, a winter-ready emergency kit should always include a shovel should a snowbank get the better of your vehicle.

Dubbed a "lifesaver" by Amazon reviewers, this four-piece retractable shovel is an emergency kit "must-have."

With hundreds of reviewers labelling it a "five-star" emergency shovel, scroll down to learn why this $32 avalanche shovel is crucial for Canadian drivers.

The details

With four retractable sizes, this versatile shovel is a tool worth investing in this winter.

The shovel measures 43-inches at full height and is designed using sturdy aluminum alloy, which can withstand more than 90 lbs of snow despite weighing in at less than two pounds.

When detached, its longest piece is just 15-inches, making it a portable solution for backpacks, quad rides, ski trips and car trunks.

The shovel comes with a storage bag so that you can easily transport it when on the road this winter.

What people are saying

With more than 950 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars, winter warriors call this retractable shovel "very sturdy" and say it's a "must-have" for emergencies.

It's "ideal to have" in your emergency kit, writes reviewer. Whether for your car, snowmobile, or ATV, it's the kind of tool "you must have in your vehicle" in case you get stuck in a snowbank or sand.

If you need to get "traction aids under your tire," you "will be glad to have it," the same reviewer continues. "This shovel is a lifesaver."

It's "better quality than I expected," writes another shopper, noting that the metal is solid, the plastic is thick and there's "no bending at all." Overall, it's "perfect for Canadian winters."

One shopper writes it's "very useful" to keep it on-hand for off-trail snowmobiling. It's "strong and reliable" and a "five-star" emergency shovel, they say.

While the four-piece shovel has earned top marks for its lightweight and ergonomic design and easy assembly, some reviewers say that while durable, it should only be used for on-the-go and not as your daily snow shovel.

It shouldn't be used for "shovelling [the] driveway or anything," but it's great to keep on-hand in your vehicle, writes one user.

The blade could be "a little wider," but it's handy for "[shovelling] out my car," echos another shopper.

The verdict

This top-rated pick for avalanche shovels has earned more than 600 five-star reviews from shoppers. Sturdy, lightweight and portable, the retractable shovel has been dubbed a "lifesaver" and "strong and reliable" for emergencies. However, some users note that while durable, the shovel should only be used when necessary and not as your everyday snow shovel.

