This $30 RFID-blocking wallet can help protect your personal data

Looking for an extra layer of protection against hackers? Amazon shoppers suggest checking out this RFID-blocking wallet (Photo via Amazon)

While many of us are mindful of protecting our personal information online, safeguarding our data as we go about our daily lives is an added layer of protection that more and more people are opting for these days.

Radio-frequency identification (RFID)-blocking wallets can help to keep your accounts safe from getting hacked, and block risky RFID signals from stealing your credit card details, driver's license information and any other card in your wallet that has an embedded RFID chip.

Although experts suggest that RFID theft is rare, many people use an RFID-blocking wallet as added peace of mind, especially while travelling.

If you're looking to invest in one (or gift one for Christmas), the Slim Bifold Wallet from Amazon is a shopper-loved pick that rings in at just $30.

The details

The slim bifold wallet from the Access Denied Store is a top-rated pick among Amazon shoppers looking for an added layer of protection while out and about.

Crafted from soft and durable vegan faux-leather, the minimalist wallet comes with seven card slots and a stainless steel money clip. Its RFID blocking technology protects your credit and debit cards, driver's license and other ID cards from potential threats.

It's available in four designs, including brown faux suede and black carbon fibre, and comes with a lifetime warranty.

'The best wallet I've ever had'

Having earned hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers, reviewers have given the wallet near-perfect ratings for value for money, durability and craftsmanship.

It's "good quality considering the low price," writes one reviewer, adding that the RFID shield "works perfectly."

Another reviewer says that the "slim but spacious" wallet has a "sleek design" and is "very durable."

Reviewers say the faux-leather wallet is a great option for those wanting a slimmer design and that there's "lots of storage" with "less bulk."

It's the "best wallet I've ever had," raves one shopper, who says there's "nothing cheap about [it]."

However, several shoppers note that cards in the wallet can "sit a bit snug," which makes pulling them out "a bit hard."

It's "a little hard" to remove and replace cards, but it's still a "great wallet," writes one user.

Slim Bifold Wallets for Men (Photo via Amazon)

$30 at Amazon

Verdict

For shoppers looking to upgrade their current wallet to one that features both RFID-blocking technology and a slim design, Amazon shoppers ecommend this $30 wallet from the Access Denied Store. However, if you prefer to carry more than seven cards, its snug design may not be for you.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.