'Great for a quick workout': This top-rated rowing machine is on sale for just $133

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

This affordable rowing machine is on sale for just $133.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve been considering adding a home gym to help boost your workout routine, cost is an important factor. Portable options like free weights and kettlebells can certainly get you started, but if you’re looking to recreate the gym experience at home it may be worth investing in some larger-scale equipment.

Amazon is a convenient place to shop for fitness equipment that doesn’t break the bank, including the Sunny Health and Fitness brand. Many of their affordable gear is under $300, like the Sunny Health and Fitness Rowing Machine that’s on sale now.

Save 15% on the Sunny Health and Fitness Rowing Machine. Image via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $133 (originally $157)

What you need to know

This home rowing machine is an effective way to fit in a workout, without having to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars in the process. Rowing provides a low-impact cardio session, and the Sunny Health and Fitness Rowing Machine is suitable for those of all fitness levels.

It features a smooth glide seat and 12 levels of hydraulic resistance, which provides a quiet ride that works your entire body. It even has pivoting foot pedals that can help increase your range of motion and achieve the safest posture throughout each phase of your row.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

ALSO SEE: This cooling mattress topper is backed by 41,000 5-star reviews: 'It makes a world of difference'

Keep track of your progress on a digital display that showcases your time, stroke count, total count, and calories. Once you’ve completed your workout, the compact design also makes it easy to store.

What shoppers are saying

Backed by a 4.3-star rating and more than 10,000 customer reviews, Amazon shoppers have been impressed by this affordable rowing machine’s performance. In addition to being easy to use and quick to assemble, it’s also been called “great for a quick workout.”

Story continues

“I'd recommend this for a quick workout. I have enjoyed using this. Great product for the price! It fits my size well 5'6, 140lb. I bought a different one off Walmart for more money and this one is much better,” one reviewer said.

“Another great addition to my home gym. This is the third machine I have bought from this company, and it continues to exceed my expectations. I did not even open the manual to put it together. It is that easy. Very happy!” added another.

Sunny Health and Fitness Rowing Machine. Image via Amazon.

As reviewers have noted, it’s best used for short durations as extended use can cause the machine’s pistons to overheat. As one reviewer wrote, “The piston resistance is friction based on the inside and can heat up with use, making the parts inside the piston more pliable and loose. We use the machine as part of a circuit in our routines and only use it for 10 minutes at a time. If you are using the machine correctly, it works exactly as it should.”

ALSO SEE: This versatile and affordable laptop is on sale on Amazon for less than $300

“If you are looking for a machine that you can do for more than 10 minutes at a time, you should consider the cord based machines. If you are looking for an inexpensive rowing machine as part of a work out circuit, this is a good choice,” they added.

Verdict

As an addition to your home gym that doesn’t break the bank, the Sunny Health and Fitness Rowing Machine is a great affordable choice. It’s important to follow the instructions and use it for 10 minutes at a time, which makes this rower a great choice for circuit training.

If, however, you’re looking for a machine that can provide longer use at one time, you may want to check out the brand’s more expensive Obsidian Surge 500 Water Rowing Machine which is also on sale now for $697.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.