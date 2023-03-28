This 'great' TV is on sale for just $110 on Amazon Canada — yes, seriously!

Amazon shoppers are "pleasantly surprised" by this $110 TV (photo via Amazon).

A brand new TV can easily set you back thousands of dollars. However, if you care more about your bottom line than some of the bells and whistles available, you can find surprisingly great TVs on Amazon Canada for less than you would expect.

Take this 24-inch Sansui 720P LED TV as an example. With more than 2,000 reviews on the site and a best-seller title, shoppers call the compact device a "great TV" — and right now, it's on sale for $110.

To snap up this blockbuster deal while you still can, check out the details below.

The details

With a compact 24-inch design, this Sansui TV is the perfect size for bedrooms, offices and guest rooms. The device offers high-definition 720p resolution, DLED imaging technology, and features built-in HDMI, USB and optical ports.

The budget-friendly TV is wall-mountable but can also stand solo or be used as a computer monitor.

What people are saying

With 2,000 reviews in its corner, the TV has earned an average rating of 4.1 stars or higher for value, picture quality and brightness.

One shopper, who is "pleasantly surprised" by the Sansui device, says it offers "great picture and sound" and was "easy to set up."

A second shopper says they "don't think [they] could have found a better deal" for the size. While the description says 720p, "it displays in 1080p," they write. The monitor "actually has really great built-in speakers" and "great colour and contrast." All things considered, they say they "really can't find anything" they dislike about the device.

While reviewers call the $110 Sansui TV an "awesome deal" and are "impressed" by its overall quality, some warn the sound quality is "not the greatest" and say the speakers become "squeaky" as the volume increases.

The "sound isn't the best," writes one shopper. Otherwise, it's a "great TV" for the price.

The verdict

If you're looking for a basement-bargain deal, Amazon reviewers are "impressed" by this 24-inch Sansui 720P LED TV and call it an "awesome deal." However, before you head to checkout, some shoppers caution the "sound isn't the best" and advise keeping your expectations within reach.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

