This 'versatile' Amazon laptop is on sale for $310 — that's a whopping 59% off

For many people, new tech is at the top of their 2024 wish lists. While it can be easy to spend thousands on a new TV or laptop, Amazon Canada has a ton of great deals on devices like headphones, tablets and speakers in its epic Deals Store. The current crop of sale items includes a major markdown on a popular Windows laptop. Normally retailing for $760, the price for an SGIN 15.6 Inch Laptop was slashed by a whopping 59 per cent, bringing its price to just $310.

Whether you need a new laptop for work, school or just entertainment, this bargain from SGIN is a great choice. It weighs in at just 3.6 pounds (1.63 kg) and has an ultra-slim design that's just 2cm thick — perfect for slipping into a work bag or backpack when you're on the go.

A 2.5GHz Intel Celeron processor provides plenty of power for most tasks, such as browsing the web and watching your favourite movies and shows online. It also comes with a 128GB internal drive for storing all your important digital documents.

This laptop boasts up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, and its built-in fans help to regulate temperature, so you can say goodbye to the days of your computer revving up for good.

'Fast and powerful'

According to Amazon reviewers, this laptop delivers "fast and powerful" performance at a wallet-friendly price — especially when you can score it on sale. It's earned a 4.5-star rating from dozens of customer reviews.

One reviewer praised this "lightweight" laptop that's "convenient for working." They added that they were "very happy with" this SGIN laptop, as it was "an amazing deal on sale."

Another reviewer shared that they have been using this laptop for "schooling and for gaming" and "have not had any issues."

"Absolutely love this laptop," shared a third. "Fast, reliable, excellent battery life."

However, some reviewers found that "the sound is very faint" from the laptop speakers. One reviewer suggested that an easy solution is to buy "a set of amplified cheapies" to improve your listening experience or stick with using headphones.

Verdict

Whether you're picking up this laptop as an early Valentine's Day gift or an upgrade for yourself, there's no denying that it's a great deal at its current sale price of 59 per cent off. Shoppers agree that it's an "amazing laptop for schooling and gaming" — just don't expect the best sound if you're using the laptop speakers.

