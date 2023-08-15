This 'great quality' luggage set has 17,000+ reviews on Amazon — and it's on sale

Save up to $100 on a Showkoo Luggage Set (photos via Amazon)

If you have travel plans on the horizon, Amazon Canada's latest deal may be right up your alley.

Right now, Amazon shoppers can save up to 30 per cent on a three or four-piece Showkoo luggage set. With thousands of five-star reviews and an "Amazon's Choice" title in its corner, reviewers say the budget-friendly luggage set "exceeded [their] expectations." To save up to $100 and cross one thing off your travel to-do list, scroll below.

The details

This luggage set is a reviewer-trusted, affordable solution for weekend getaways, business trips and any upcoming travel plans.

Each hardshell suitcase is made of durable, lightweight and impact-resistant materials and has a textured finish to prevent scratches and the look of wear-and-tear.

The smallest 16-inch and 20-inch bags can be used for carry-on travel and the larger 24 and 28-inch suitcases can expand by 20 per cent, saving the day when you buy one too many souvenirs. Each bag has a side-mounted TSA lock, heavy-duty zippers and full-zip interior dividers for organization.

17,000 reviews | 4.6 stars

A shopper-favourite among Amazon customers, the three-piece luggage set has earned 17,300 reviews and a confidence-inspiring rating of 4.6 stars.

Reviewers give the hardshell set top marks for maneuverability, durability and travel and say the addordable price tag does not reflect the high quality you're getting.

According to one review, the suitcases contradict the idiom "you get what you pay for."

"They have already exceeded my expectations," one reviewer shared; "[I] would buy again!"

The suitcases are "great quality" at a "low price," echoes another shopper. After taking six flights between South Africa and Canada, "there's no breakage" and "they looked almost new."

'Ace for packing'

The "large interior space [is] ace for packing," says another reviewer. Adding, they're "lightweight," "easy to swivel through tight areas," and have "fun" colour options.

While the suitcases have earned thousands of rave reviews from shoppers, some complain that while the larger two suitcases are expandable, the carry-on bag is not.

"I never realized how much I used the expandable feature until I didn't have it," writes one shopper. It's a "big downfall for me," they add.

The verdict

A new luggage set can be a notoriously expensive investment; however, it doesn't have to be. According to Amazon shoppers, this affordable suitcase set is "great quality" and rivals pricier options available. While the set has accumulated more than 13,000 five-star reviews, some caution the carry-on bags do not expand, something to keep in mind if you don't want to check baggage.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

