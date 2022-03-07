We've found your new favourite sweater for spring— and it's only $34

Meet your new favourite sweater for spring. (Image via Amazon Canada)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With spring officially on the horizon, many of us are saying goodbye to our heavy sweaters and jackets in favour of lighter layers that are not too thick, not too thin — just right.

One spring look that blends both comfort and style is the Essential Solid Open Front Maxi Long Knitted Cardigan by Grace Karin. The flattering Amazon Canada find makes a great transitional piece to any spring wardrobe — and it's currently on sale for $34.

Grace Karin Essential Solid Open Front Maxi Long Knitted Cardigan- Amazon Canada

$34 $38 at Amazon

The details

Grace Karin's maxi length open cardigan is made from “stretchy” breathable fabric that perfectly drapes your silhouette. Whether you’re wearing your favourite leggings, joggers or jeans, this classic lightweight sweater elevates any and every casual look.

The knee-length sweater is currently available in 10 different colours, ranging in size from small to XX-Large.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

What people are saying

The casual spring cardigan has earned more than 100 five-star reviews on Amazon Canada and a solid 4.5-star rating from customers. The lightweight sweater has been called a the perfect sweater to wear on “chillier days” and an affordable “statement wardrobe piece.”

“It’s on the lighter side so you don’t get overheated,” one shopper wrote.

Grace Karin Essential Solid Open Front Maxi Long Knitted Cardigan - Amazon Canada

“It’s well made and not too thick,” another wrote, adding that it’s “good for three seasons.”

“These cardigans are absolutely the best,” another shopper raved. “Beautifully soft knit and they hang so nicely.”

Some shoppers have cautioned to size down when ordering, since the sweater can run large. Others have noted to be mindful that the sweater is designed to remain open, and can't be closed or tied together. If you're looking for a wrap-style sweater, the Grace Karin open-face cardigan might not be for you.

Story continues

Verdict

If you're looking for a stylish duster to wear this spring or keep handy at your desk for cooler days, Grace Karin's Open Front Maxi Long Knitted Cardigan might be for you. The timeless design and range of neutral colours make it a spring wardrobe item you'll reach for time and time again for all of your casual looks. However, be mindful to follow the size guides to ensure a proper fit, since some shoppers have said that the cardigan can run large.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.