Amazon TV deal: This TCL Smart TV is under $200 — really!

Amazon Canada is the go-to destination when it comes to finding the latest and greatest tech devices. With everything from affordable TVs and headphones to laptops and smart home technology, it's worth browsing their selection of deals frequently.

Case in point: The TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV is a reviewer-loved device that rings in at just $178.

To learn why hundreds of reviewers call this wallet-friendly TV "excellent," check out the details below.

The details

With a compact 32-inch design, this TCL Android TV is the perfect size for bedrooms, offices and guest rooms. The smart TV comes with all of the features you've come to know and expect, including built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, while ringing in at just $178.

With a full 720p high-definition resolution, you'll be surprised at the clarity, colour and detail the unit brings to your favourite TV shows and movies.

The LED smart TV provides access to thousands of streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and YouTube, in addition to your cable box, gaming console and other devices.

'Worth every penny'

With a few hundred reviews and an average rating of 4.4 stars behind it, Amazon shoppers say this Smart Android TV is "excellent" for its under-$200 price tag.

The "TV is very responsive," writes one reviewer. Overall, it's a "great TV" and shoppers "definitely recommend" it for the price.

This TV is "worth every penny," echos another reviewer. From picture quality to the audio, "everything [is] awesome and works perfectly."

On average, Amazon reviewers have given the TV 4.5 stars for overall value, sound quality and picture quality.

The "picture quality is great," and it was "easy to set up," says one reviewer. There's definitely "value for the price."

However, while the majority of reviews are positive, some shoppers note that the price "reflects what you get."

"[I] got what I paid for," writes one shopper. "Do not expect 4K resolution," otherwise, "all other expectations were met."

The verdict

A steal at just $178, Amazon reviewers call the TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV "excellent" and say it's "worth every penny." However, before you head to checkout, some shoppers caution that you "[get] what you pay for," so keep your expectations within reach.

You can also shop more affordable TCL TVs below.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

