MOTHER'S DAY:

12 last-minute gifts you can still get by Sunday

If you've been putting it off, fear not. We've got you covered

This 'awesome' Toshiba TV is on sale for just $230 from Amazon Canada — but only for a limited time

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping Editor
·3 min read

Close-up of young woman is going to watch the movie on TV, and she sitting and connecting her smartphone with programme on TV
The Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV is on sale now for just $230. (Getty Images)

Since we’re all spending so much time in front of our screens these days, you may as well take advantage of that fact and upgrade to the latest and greatest in smart technology.

Smart TVs make it easy to stream your favourite shows and movies, but can easily set you back by thousands of dollars.

Luckily, one top-rated smart TV is on sale at Amazon Canada for just $230 — but only for a limited time. Right now you can save $100 (which works out to 30 per cent) on the Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV, so you’ll want to snag one while it’s still in stock.

Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV

Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV is on sale for just $230. Image via Amazon.
Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV is on sale for just $230. Image via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $230 (originally $330)

This 32-inch TV features an integrated Amazon Fire TV operating system, with a simple user interface to navigate through a selection of apps and connectivity options.

It also comes with built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant, which lets you control the TV and access online content all with just the sound of your voice.

Perfect for a dorm, guest bedroom, or any small space that would benefit from a smaller screen, this TV offers an affordable way to stay entertained.

What shoppers are saying

So far this affordable television has earned a 4.5-star rating from dozens of customer reviews, and has received top marks for its smart features and high quality picture.

“I wanted a smallish TV for my bedroom that has good quality picture and sound and decent smart capabilities, and at this price, this TV thoroughly meets all my expectations,” raved one reviewer.

“This is awesome for somebody who wants an all in one TV! It puts other TVs like Samsung with their funky software to shame. Perfect for an older person,” added another.

It’s also been praised for a quick setup time, meaning you’re able to enjoy your TV with little hassle once it arrives.

“First Fire TV purchase. Absolutely love the ease of setting up all the apps for quick viewing,” one reviewer shared.

Verdict

At just $230, it’s hard to go wrong with this smart TV. Since it is on the smaller side it may not be ideal if you’re searching for a larger screen, but with top reviews from shoppers it seems to be well worth the price.

Plus, there’s always the option to pick up a larger mode like the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV for even bigger impact that still rings in at under $600.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

