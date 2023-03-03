Banish clogged drains for good with this $13 cleaning hack from Amazon

TubShroom Hair Catcher Drain Protector. Image via Amazon.

If you're someone who struggles with long hair catching in your tub's drains, there's a convenient and affordable solution you'll want to take note of: The TubShroom drain protector.

This deceptively simple device slots into any drain to effortlessly collect hair without mess, tangles or harsh chemicals. It's backed by nearly 40,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers, with shoppers calling it "a small price to pay for a clog-free drain."

While it normally retails for $15, now's your chance to snag this gadget on sale for $13.

Save 13%: TubShroom Hair Catcher

TubShroom Hair Catcher. Image via Amazon.

$13 $15 at Amazon

How does it work?

Gone are the days of cleaning and repairing your clogged shower drains. Thanks to the mushroom-inspired cylinder shape of the TubShroom, it's specifically designed to have hair neatly wrap around it while the holes allow for water to flow freely through it.

To install it, all you have to do is place the TubShroom inside your shower tub drain and let it do its work. It fits into most standard bathtub drains, making it easy to prevent clogs from forming.

To clean your TubShroom, simply lift it out of your drain and clean off the gathered hair with a paper towel.

Since its launch, the brand shares that more than three million drains have since been protected worldwide. The TubShroom has earned a 4.4-star average from Amazon shoppers, who say that they will "never have a shower drain without one again!"

"I was skeptical, but this works like a charm," said one five-star reviewer.

"The product does a good job in catching hair," added another.

Shoppers agree that it offers "great value" — especially as a preventative measure for having to call in a plumber.

"Love it," shared one reviewer. "Saves me from having to get a plumber to snake the drain."

TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector. Image via Amazon.

$13 $15 at Amazon

While Amazon shoppers agree that the TubShroom "effectively catches hairs," it's not without its drawbacks. This version is designed to fit into drains that range from 1.5 to 1.75 inches in diameter, so you'll want to double check that it's compatible with your tub before placing your order.

As one reviewer wrote, it's "not a bad product," just "be sure it's a good fit for your tub drain before purchasing!"

Verdict

For an easy and effective way to prevent clogs from forming in your bathtub, the TubShroom is the way to go. However, while the TubShroom comes backed by thousands of five-star reviews, shoppers caution that in this case, size really does matter. Be sure to double check that the diameter of your drains is the right size before adding it to your cart.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.