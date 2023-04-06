Dozens of TVs are on sale on Amazon — save hundreds on Amazon Fire, Samsung & more
Now's your chance to score a brand new TV for less.
In case you missed it, dozens of TVs are on sale on Amazon Canada — and the deals are next-level good.
Whether you're in the market for a basic budget TV or a larger unit with all the bells and whistles, you can likely find what you're looking for tucked among Amazon's TV deals.
To shop the best deals under $250, $500 and $1,000, including a 50-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for $160 off, scroll below.
Save $160: Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
This 50-inch smart TV comes equipped with built-in Fire TV, which gives you access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes and thousands of channels, apps and Alexa. With the included Alexa remote, you can launch apps, search for titles, play music and more.
Amazon's Fire TV features stunning 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10 and HLG to create a theatre-like visual experience from the comfort of your home.
4,700 reviews | 4.5 stars
Amazon shoppers call the device a "beautiful TV" and say it's "better than other brands."
"[I] love this TV," lauds one reviewer. The "picture is clear," and the "speakers are great." Adding, "[I] literally love all the features."
It's a "good buy for the money" and works "flawlessly," writes another.
A third user calls the Amazon Fire TV a "huge win" and praises its performance, features and price.
It has a "good picture, lots of input and features," they say. Plus, it's "at least half the price with decent specs" as other brands.
However, despite thousands of five-star reviews, some say the TV could have a "faster refresh frequency" and describe the image quality as "just okay."
To shop more TV deals on Amazon Canada, scroll below.
Best TVs on Amazon under $250
TCL 40" Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV
A steal for under $300, this 40-inch TCL TV delivers stunning Full HD 1080p resolution so you can enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows with enhanced clarity and detail.
Hisense 40" Smart Full HD TV
This budget-friendly TV has earned an "Amazon's Choice" title, 2,300+ reviews, and an average rating of 4.2 stars. Shoppers call it the "best quality" for the price.
TCL 32" Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV
This bedroom-friendly 32-inch TCL TV offers stunning full HD resolution, a simple, customizable home screen and free entertainment with award-winning Roku Originals.
Best TVs on Amazon under $500
Save $160: Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
This no.1 best-selling TV features 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10 and HLG to deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture. According to one reviewer, you "can’t beat the price" of this TV for the "quality you’re getting!"
Samsung 43" TU7000 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV
This "Amazon's Choice" Samsung smart TV offers 4K resolution and a sleek, minimalistic style to draw you into a pure cinematic experience. It offers "crystal clear picture and sound," according to one shopper.
Hisense 50" Smart Ultra HD 4K Dolby Vision HDR10 Google TV
This 50-inch Hisense TV offers 4K ultra high definition, Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual:X and built-in Chromecast. According to one shopper, the visuals are "very impressive."
Best TVs on Amazon under $1,000
Save $100: Hisense 50" ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
This 50-inch TV offers viewers built-in Fire TV, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+ and Smooth Motion and a 60Hz Native Refresh Rate. According to one shopper, it's a "gorgeous TV" at a "bargain price."
TCL 55" Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV
Reviewers say this 55-inch TV offers "great bang for your buck" and say the quality is "simply unbeatable."
Save $200: Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
This 65-inch 4K smart TV is a fan-favourite on Amazon. With hundreds of five-star reviews singing its praises, shoppers call the Amazon Fire TV the "best TV [they've] owned."
TCL 65" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV
This "Amazon's Choice" 65-inch TV has earned rave reviews from Amazon shoppers who call it the "perfect" under-the-radar TV. "Considering the brand is not really well known, I’m impressed," writes one reviewer.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
