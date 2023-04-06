Dozens of TVs are on sale on Amazon — save hundreds on Amazon Fire, Samsung & more

Dozens of TVs on Amazon Canada are on sale (photo via Getty).

In case you missed it, dozens of TVs are on sale on Amazon Canada — and the deals are next-level good.

Whether you're in the market for a basic budget TV or a larger unit with all the bells and whistles, you can likely find what you're looking for tucked among Amazon's TV deals.

To shop the best deals under $250, $500 and $1,000, including a 50-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for $160 off, scroll below.

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV (photo via Amazon)

$430 $600 at Amazon

This 50-inch smart TV comes equipped with built-in Fire TV, which gives you access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes and thousands of channels, apps and Alexa. With the included Alexa remote, you can launch apps, search for titles, play music and more.

Amazon's Fire TV features stunning 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10 and HLG to create a theatre-like visual experience from the comfort of your home.

4,700 reviews | 4.5 stars

Amazon shoppers call the device a "beautiful TV" and say it's "better than other brands."

"[I] love this TV," lauds one reviewer. The "picture is clear," and the "speakers are great." Adding, "[I] literally love all the features."

It's a "good buy for the money" and works "flawlessly," writes another.

A third user calls the Amazon Fire TV a "huge win" and praises its performance, features and price.

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV (photo via Amazon)

It has a "good picture, lots of input and features," they say. Plus, it's "at least half the price with decent specs" as other brands.

However, despite thousands of five-star reviews, some say the TV could have a "faster refresh frequency" and describe the image quality as "just okay."

To shop more TV deals on Amazon Canada, scroll below.

Best TVs on Amazon under $250

TCL 40" Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV (photo via Amazon)

A steal for under $300, this 40-inch TCL TV delivers stunning Full HD 1080p resolution so you can enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows with enhanced clarity and detail.

$250 $280 at Amazon

Hisense 40H55G - 40 inch Smart Full HD TV (photo via Amazon)

This budget-friendly TV has earned an "Amazon's Choice" title, 2,300+ reviews, and an average rating of 4.2 stars. Shoppers call it the "best quality" for the price.

$228 at Amazon

TCL 32" Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV (photo via Amazon)

This bedroom-friendly 32-inch TCL TV offers stunning full HD resolution, a simple, customizable home screen and free entertainment with award-winning Roku Originals.

$200 at Amazon

Best TVs on Amazon under $500

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV (photo via Amazon)

This no.1 best-selling TV features 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10 and HLG to deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture. According to one reviewer, you "can’t beat the price" of this TV for the "quality you’re getting!"

$500 $660 at Amazon

Samsung 43" TU7000 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV (photo via Amazon)

This "Amazon's Choice" Samsung smart TV offers 4K resolution and a sleek, minimalistic style to draw you into a pure cinematic experience. It offers "crystal clear picture and sound," according to one shopper.

$498 at Amazon

Hisense 50A68H - 50 inch Smart Ultra HD 4K Dolby Vision HDR10 Google TV (photo via Amazon)

This 50-inch Hisense TV offers 4K ultra high definition, Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual:X and built-in Chromecast. According to one shopper, the visuals are "very impressive."

$398 at Amazon

Best TVs on Amazon under $1,000

Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (photo via Amazon)

This 50-inch TV offers viewers built-in Fire TV, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+ and Smooth Motion and a 60Hz Native Refresh Rate. According to one shopper, it's a "gorgeous TV" at a "bargain price."

$550 $650 at Amazon

TCL 55" Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV (photo via Amazon)

Reviewers say this 55-inch TV offers "great bang for your buck" and say the quality is "simply unbeatable."

$850 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV (photo via Amazon)

This 65-inch 4K smart TV is a fan-favourite on Amazon. With hundreds of five-star reviews singing its praises, shoppers call the Amazon Fire TV the "best TV [they've] owned."

$800 $1,000 at Amazon

TCL 65" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV (photo via Amazon)

This "Amazon's Choice" 65-inch TV has earned rave reviews from Amazon shoppers who call it the "perfect" under-the-radar TV. "Considering the brand is not really well known, I’m impressed," writes one reviewer.

$575 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

