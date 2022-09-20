This viral belt bag is half the price of big-name brands — and it's fully stocked

Amazon reviewers say this $25 belt bag is "absolutely perfect." (Photos via Amazon)

While a wardrobe refresh is always on the agenda, if you have budget restrictions (or impulse control), a new bag may be exactly what you need to scratch the style itch.

For Amazon Canada shoppers searching for their next favourite accessory, the retailer's ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag is worth checking out, especially as an in-stock alternative to pricier styles.

A no.1 best-seller on Amazon, shoppers call the belt bag "absolutely perfect" — and it's only $25.

ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag in light pink (Photo via Amazon)

The details

This versatile belt bag is an Amazon Canada best-seller, and it's easy to see why.

The unisex bag has an adjustable strap so its wearer can pick and choose how they style it. Small but mighty, the belt bag has room for your phone, wallet, passport, keys, ID and other small items.

The ODODOS mini belt bag is made of water-resistant, durable and anti-abrasion fabric and is available in 22 colours, including red, light grey, leopard black and aqua.

4.6 stars | 4,400 reviews

Earning an average rating of 4.6 stars from Amazon shoppers, reviewers say the belt bag is "absolutely perfect."

The quality of the strap is "wonderful, [...] thick and adjustable," says one reviewer. It's "not too bulky" and the bag comes with nets inside for organization — it's "perfect," they write.

'Functional and a keeper'

It's "definitely worth" the purchase, says another shopper. The bag is "functional and a keeper," plus, it's "half the price" of other similar brands, they say.

ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag in Red (Photo via Amazon)

A third reviewer calls ODODOS' mini bag the "best dupe" for pricier belt bags. Adding, it's "very cute" and is "similar quality" to costlier versions.

It's "freaking awesome," writes another user, who calls it an "awesome little hip bag" that "fits all the basics."

Despite more than 3,500 five-star reviews, some say its nylon fabric "feels cheap."

The fabric is "cheaper and thinner" than pricier bags, writes one shopper. Adding, "you get what you pay for."

The verdict

If you're looking to restock your wardrobe with one of this season's coolest (and most practical) bag trends, then ODODOS' Unisex Mini Belt Bag may be for you. With thousands of five-star reviews singing its praises, Amazon shoppers say the bag is "very cute," "functional," and an overall "keeper." However, some shoppers note the fabric "feels cheap," something to keep in mind when placing your order.

