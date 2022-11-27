Amazon shoppers love this serum with 23K reviews — and it's 50% off for Cyber Monday

This anti-aging serum has 23,000 reviews — and it's on sale for Cyber Monday on Amazon Canada. (Photos via Amazon)

While Amazon Canada's Cyber Monday sale includes massive savings on outdoor equipment and home essentials, Yahoo Canada has our eyes on one Cyber Monday deal in particular — All Natural Advice's Anti-Aging 20% Vitamin C Serum.

By now, many of us are well aware of the benefits of vitamin C in its various forms, which is known to repair damaged tissues, boost your immune system, and brighten your overall complexion.

Whether you're eating it with your breakfast, enjoying a cup of fruit juice or applying a serum to your skin, vitamin C is an anti-aging superstar.

For those looking to tap into the benefits of topical vitamin C, shoppers can save a whopping 50 per cent on this anti-aging serum that reviewers say works "almost instantly."

20% Vitamin C Serum For Face - All Natural Advice (Photo via Amazon)

$20 $40 at Amazon

The details

The Canadian-made All Natural Advice Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serum is formulated with certified organic ingredients, including 20 per cent vitamin C, 11 per cent hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E. Thanks to its watery consistency, the serum quickly absorbs into the skin and promises to reduce sunspots and wrinkles, leaving you with a glowy, younger-looking complexion.

The highly-concentrated vitamin C serum is formulated with two moisturizing powerhouse ingredients: hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil. With the addition of Witch Hazel, it works to tighten, hydrate, and smooth aging skin.

'Worked almost instantly'

With nearly 23,000 reviews and an average 4.3-star rating, the All Natural Advice serum is an affordable alternative to more expensive brands.

The vitamin C serum "worked almost instantly," according one reviewer, who said that it gave their eye bags a "lift" and "felt very soothing." The same user went on to say that they have tried other expensive remedies, "but they did not work."

Another review noted that they "easily pass for a lady much younger" than 69 since introducing the product to their skincare lineup. It's a "vital product" for daily use, they say.

While the majority of reviewers write the serum helps to tighten and brighten the skin, some say it results in breakouts.

One user said that while they wanted "to give this five stars," due to its glowing and tightening effect and "decent ingredient list," they were afraid it caused their breakouts — adding that "I never break out, but when I use this, I do."

The verdict

If you’re looking to inject vitamin C to your skincare routine and reap the glowing, tightening and anti-aging benefits, then this All Natural Advice Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serum could be for you. With so many positive reviews, it is an affordable option to add to your skincare routine. However, beware of breakouts as vitamin C can be problematic for sensitive or acne-prone skin.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

