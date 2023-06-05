Amazon shoppers call this $118 hammock a 'must have for summer'

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This comfy hammock is perfect for the beach, backyard, or while camping.

Vivere Double Cotton Hammocks are on sale at Amazon Canada. Image via Amazon.

With the official start to summer just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about gearing up your outdoor spaces for patio season. An outdoor hammock can bring a taste of the tropics to you, and offers up a comfortable spot to relax by the pool or the campfire.

Right now one top-rated pick is on sale at Amazon Canada as select colours of the Vivere Double Cotton Hammock now start at $118 — up to 35% off.

Amazon Vivere Hammock Stand $118 $180 Save $62 Save up to 35% on the Vivere Hammock Stand at Amazon Canada. $118 at Amazon

The details

On the days when you want to kick back, relax and enjoy a good book or a siesta, nothing beats the comfort of a hammock. This version from Vivere is a Brazilian-style double hammock, made from a 9 ft heavy gauge steel frame that can be disassembled and stored the the included canvas carrying case.

This easy to set-up outdoor hammock has a weight limit of 450 pounds, and is available in three different fabrics: cotton, polyester and a weather-resistant fabric called Sunbrella.

It also features zinc coated legs to prevent rusting or scratches, making this hammock durable against the elements. However, it should be mentioned that if you opt for a cotton hammock, you'll want to be sure to bring the fabric inside during inclement weather.

'Max chill and comfort!'

These Vivere hammocks have racked up thousands of reviews from Amazon shoppers, earning top marks for their comfort, sturdiness and ease of assembly.

According to reviewers, the hammock delivers "max chill and comfort," as reviewers call it the "most comfortable thing in the world."

"I regret not owning a hammock sooner," shared one reviewer, while another added that it's a "must have for summer."

'Highly recommend!'

"Sturdy, easy to break down and reassemble," another person wrote. They also shared that the hammock travels well, as they were able to "set it up at the campsite" and kick back.

Other shoppers agree, adding that they "highly recommend" this hammock for "beach, camping or even just backyard use."

If you're considering adding this hammock to your outdoor space, shoppers do caution that it is "larger than it seems" — so you'll want to take careful measurements before adding to cart. They also suggest bringing the fabric portion indoors when not in use, in order to maintain its longevity.

Verdict

If you're looking for an easy way turn your backyard or outdoor space into a more comfortable and relaxing spot, the Vivere Hammock might be for you.

Several of the cotton prints are on sale now, but they may require more care if you plan on making your purchase last. While the brand's polyester and Sunbrella fabrics are more expensive, depending on your lifestyle (and the weather where you live) investing in a more durable fabric could save you money in the long run.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.