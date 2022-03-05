15 best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Blenders, TVs, laptops and more
Amazon Canada is a great place to find sales and deals on everything from household must-haves to the latest tech devices — but with so many deals available, the online retailer can be overwhelming to navigate.
That's why we've done the work for you, and found some of the best weekend deals that Amazon has to offer.
From tech to beauty to everything in between, scroll below to shop the best Amazon Canada deals available this weekend.
Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend
Joyoung LED Touchscreen Blender
Create your favourite smoothies, dips and spreads easily using this touchscreen blender that's large enough to prepare food for a family of four.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Quickly prepare your favourite brew using this single serve K-Cup coffee maker with more than 7,500 customer reviews.
Ammzo Digital Meat Thermometer
Take the guesswork out of preparing your favourite meats with this waterproof digital thermometer.
Kitchen Zone Premium Bamboo Wood Pizza Board
This bamboo pizza board makes it easier than ever to transfer your pizzas from oven to table for your friends and family to enjoy.
Shop all Amazon Canada kitchen deals.
Best Amazon electronics deals to shop this weekend
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Get ready to enjoy your favourite TV shows and movies with this vivid 4K Ultra HD TV where images “leap off the screen.”
Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
These over-the-ear headphones are perfect for anyone tired of fiddling with earbuds. These Soundcore headphones allow you to enjoy up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge.
Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14" Laptop
Samsung’s 14” laptop features a long-lasting battery that provides up to 18 hours of runtime per charge.
Nanami Fast Wireless Charger
This handy device makes it easier than ever to charge your phone without scrambling to find a compatible charger.
Shop all Amazon electronics deals.
Best Amazon home deals to shop this weekend
BoxLegend Clothes Storage Bag Large Capacity Organizer
Easily store winter clothes with these reinforced storage bags that can hold everything from heavy sweaters and jackets to bedding and pillows.
EUREKA Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Tackle small messes easily with this versatile and lightweight stick vacuum with washable filter.
Houselog Keyboard Cleaner
Keep your workspace neat and tidy with this easy to use keyboard cleaner with jelly cleaning gel that helps remove crumbs and debris from your laptop or computer keyboard.
Shop all Amazon home deals.
Best Amazon personal care deals to shop this weekend
Comfier Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager
This deep tissue massager helps relieve sore muscles and can be used around the shoulders, waist, legs and belly.
Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser
Reinvigorate your senses with this 5-in-1 aromatherapy device with LED lights and multiple diffuse modes and four timer settings.
Dreamegg Sound Machine
This sound machine features 24 different sounds, including nature and white noise sounds that help lull you to sleep.
Bechlen Reusable Silicone Ear Plugs
These waterproof noise-cancelling ear plugs provide hearing protection while adjusting to the shape of your ear.
