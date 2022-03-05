DEAL ALERT:

These Lululemon leggings 'suck everything in' — and they're on sale

Plus 10 more new additions to Lululemon's We Made Too Much page.

15 best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Blenders, TVs, laptops and more

Elizabeth Di Filippo
·Lifestyle & Features Editor
·3 min read
The best Amazon Canada deals of the week.
The best Amazon Canada deals of the week.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon Canada is a great place to find sales and deals on everything from household must-haves to the latest tech devices — but with so many deals available, the online retailer can be overwhelming to navigate.

That's why we've done the work for you, and found some of the best weekend deals that Amazon has to offer.

From tech to beauty to everything in between, scroll below to shop the best Amazon Canada deals available this weekend.

Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend

Joyoung LED Touchscreen Blender

Joyoung LED Touchscreen Blender - Amazon Canada
Joyoung LED Touchscreen Blender - Amazon Canada

Create your favourite smoothies, dips and spreads easily using this touchscreen blender that's large enough to prepare food for a family of four.

$162 $190 at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker- Amazon Canada
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker- Amazon Canada

Quickly prepare your favourite brew using this single serve K-Cup coffee maker with more than 7,500 customer reviews.

$68 $90 at Amazon

Ammzo Digital Meat Thermometer

AMMZO Digital Meat Thermometer- Amazon Canada
AMMZO Digital Meat Thermometer- Amazon Canada

Take the guesswork out of preparing your favourite meats with this waterproof digital thermometer.

$16 $19 at Amazon

Kitchen Zone Premium Bamboo Wood Pizza Board

Kitchen Zone Premium Bamboo Wood Pizza Board - Amazon Canada
Kitchen Zone Premium Bamboo Wood Pizza Board - Amazon Canada

This bamboo pizza board makes it easier than ever to transfer your pizzas from oven to table for your friends and family to enjoy.

$25 $30 at Amazon

Shop all Amazon Canada kitchen deals.

Best Amazon electronics deals to shop this weekend

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 50
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - Amazon Canada

Get ready to enjoy your favourite TV shows and movies with this vivid 4K Ultra HD TV where images “leap off the screen.”

$410 $600 at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones- Amazon Canada
Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones- Amazon Canada

These over-the-ear headphones are perfect for anyone tired of fiddling with earbuds. These Soundcore headphones allow you to enjoy up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge.

$90 $110 at Amazon

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada&#39;s lifestyle newsletter.
Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14" Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14
Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14" Laptop- Amazon Canada

Samsung’s 14” laptop features a long-lasting battery that provides up to 18 hours of runtime per charge.

$300 $399 at Amazon

Nanami Fast Wireless Charger

Nanami Fast Wireless Charger -Amazon Canada
Nanami Fast Wireless Charger -Amazon Canada

This handy device makes it easier than ever to charge your phone without scrambling to find a compatible charger.

$14 $17 at Amazon

Shop all Amazon electronics deals.

Best Amazon home deals to shop this weekend

BoxLegend Clothes Storage Bag Large Capacity Organizer

BoxLegend Clothes Storage Bag Large Capacity Organizer- Amazon Canada
BoxLegend Clothes Storage Bag Large Capacity Organizer- Amazon Canada

Easily store winter clothes with these reinforced storage bags that can hold everything from heavy sweaters and jackets to bedding and pillows.

$18 $25 at Amazon

EUREKA Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner

EUREKA Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner- Amazon Canada
EUREKA Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner- Amazon Canada

Tackle small messes easily with this versatile and lightweight stick vacuum with washable filter.

$48 $55 at Amazon

Houselog Keyboard Cleaner

Houselog Keyboard Cleaner- Amazon Canada
Houselog Keyboard Cleaner- Amazon Canada

Keep your workspace neat and tidy with this easy to use keyboard cleaner with jelly cleaning gel that helps remove crumbs and debris from your laptop or computer keyboard.

$31 $36 at Amazon

Shop all Amazon home deals.

Best Amazon personal care deals to shop this weekend

Comfier Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager

Comfier Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager - Amazon Canada
Comfier Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager - Amazon Canada

This deep tissue massager helps relieve sore muscles and can be used around the shoulders, waist, legs and belly.

$65 $73 at Amazon

Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser

Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser- Amazon Canada
Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser- Amazon Canada

Reinvigorate your senses with this 5-in-1 aromatherapy device with LED lights and multiple diffuse modes and four timer settings.

$34 $42 at Amazon

Dreamegg Sound Machine

Dreamegg Sound Machine - Amazon Canada
Dreamegg Sound Machine - Amazon Canada

This sound machine features 24 different sounds, including nature and white noise sounds that help lull you to sleep.

$43 $60 at Amazon

Bechlen Reusable Silicone Ear Plugs

Bechlen Reusable Silicone Ear Plugs- Amazon Canada
Bechlen Reusable Silicone Ear Plugs- Amazon Canada

These waterproof noise-cancelling ear plugs provide hearing protection while adjusting to the shape of your ear.

$13 $15 at Amazon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Keep your patio or garage warm with Amazon’s best-selling infrared heater

    More than 1,400 Amazon shoppers rave about it.

  • We found a rare Xbox Series S sale on Amazon Canada — snag it before it sells out

    This Xbox sale won't last for long, so act fast to grab it while you can.

  • Russia Reveals Some Initial Troop Casualties in Ukraine, but Its Numbers Are Disputed

    Tuesday's statement marks the first time the Kremlin has publicly shared a death toll — though those figures are much lower than other sources

  • UPDATE 1-Finns warm to NATO in alarmed reaction to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing a rapidly growing number of Finns to support membership of NATO, suggesting the country's delicate balancing act between the Kremlin and the U.S.-led military alliance could be coming to an end. Many Finns have traditionally been wary of Russia, with which their Nordic country shares a 1,340 km (833 miles) border and a history of two wars between 1939 and 1944 which cost Finland substantial territory. But for years public backing for joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation lingered at only about 20 percent, although it briefly edged up in 2014 after Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

  • UPDATE 2-Russian invasion of Ukraine forces Swedes to rethink NATO membership

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has for the first time seen a majority of Swedes in favour of joining NATO, according to a poll, and signs are the political landscape could to change too in a country long known for neutrality. Sweden has not been in a war since 1814 and has built its foreign policy on "non-participation in military alliances." A poll on Friday by Demoskop and commissioned by Aftonbladet newspaper showed 51% of Swedes are now in favour of NATO membership, up from 42% in January.

  • Democrat wants Biden to defy Putin by staging a Berlin-like airlift to save Kyiv

    The United States should start planning for a Berlin airlift–style operation to save the people of Kyiv from Russian encirclement and start considering the deployment of NATO troops to western Ukraine, says Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J.,

  • UPDATE 1-Italy seizes oligarchs' villas and yachts in initial swoop

    Italian police have seized villas and yachts worth at least 140 million euros ($153 million) from four high-profile Russians who were placed on an EU sanctions list following Moscow's attack on Ukraine, sources said on Saturday. A police source said a villa owned by billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, and a villa on Lake Como owned by state TV host Vladimir Soloviev, had both been seized. In addition, sources confirmed that yachts belonging to Russia's richest man, Alexey Mordashov, and Gennady Timchenko, who has close tied with Russian President Vladimir Putin, were impounded overnight in northern Italian ports.

  • Fearing martial law or conscription, some Russians try to flee abroad

    As Russian troops slowly advanced on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Thursday, some people back in Moscow were attempting to flee to destinations abroad that have not banned flights from Russia, stomaching soaring prices in the rush to escape. The Kremlin dismissed speculation that Russian authorities plan to introduce martial law following the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation", or that they will stop men of fighting age leaving Russia, but some did not want to risk staying. One Russian man, who moved back to Moscow from western Europe around a year ago, said he had bought a flight to Istanbul for the weekend, adding that living in Moscow may no longer be possible.

  • Russian soldier holding two grenades walks through Ukrainian crowd demanding they surrender

    Invader jostled and jeered by angry residents, as key cities endure more Russian assaults

  • Florida senator shared her rape story before abortion vote. Republican lawmakers didn’t care | Editorial

    It was in vain that Sen. Lauren Book shared her painful experience of being drugged and raped by several men as a young teen. Her powerful testimony on the Florida Senate floor — the first time she shared it publicly — fell on deaf ears.

  • Taliban official wanted by U.S. makes rare public appearance

    The Taliban acting interior minister — designated a terrorist by the U.S. — said in a rare public appearance Saturday that security police guilty of misconduct in Afghanistan were being penalized after a string of abuse allegations. For the first time, photos showing Sirajuddin Haqqani's face were published by official Taliban government channels. Haqqani was photographed attending the Saturday graduation ceremony of the first class to complete police training since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan.

  • 5 of Rihanna's Most Head-Turning Pregnancy Outfits

    Rihanna is a woman of many talents, and being able to pull off any outfit is definitely one of...

  • Sandra Bullock Breaks Down Channing Tatum's Nude Scene in The Lost City : 'There Was No Weirdness'

    Channing Tatum recalled having leeches "super-glued to my butt" for a comedic scene in The Lost City with Sandra Bullock

  • Kim Kardashian likes tweet calling Pete Davidson 'nicest' guy amid Kanye West attack

    Director James Gunn defends Pete Davidson after Kanye West's music video — and Kim Kardashian approves.

  • Idaho faith leaders: McGeachin should resign after speech to ‘white nationalist movement’

    “The views of those who founded AFPAC … don’t reflect or speak for Christianity or Christians, nor do they reflect the religious or political views of the vast majority of Idahoans.”

  • As world scrambles for oil, Canadian producers reluctant to spend on growth

    The world is scrambling for oil after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices rocketing and upended global supply but producers in Canada, home to the world's third-largest reserves, have no plans to significantly boost output. Despite the surge in oil prices to 11-year highs, Canadian companies are wary of spending aggressively to grow oil production after the pain of 2020's pandemic-induced oil price collapse. Benchmark U.S. crude shot as high as $116 a barrel on Thursday on expectations that the market will be short of crude for months following sanctions on Moscow and major companies divesting Russian oil assets following the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Kourtney Kardashian reveals her sisters started 'ganging up' on her when she became more reluctant to show all of her life on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

    Kourtney Kardashian told Bustle that when she started to set boundaries on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," her sisters started "ganging up" on her.

  • Ukraine invasion: Kremlin says West behaving 'like bandits' and Russia 'too big' to be isolated

    The Kremlin has accused the West of behaving like bandits and claims the world is "too big" for the US and Europe to isolate a country as big as Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the West was engaged in "economic banditry" against Russia and that Moscow would respond. "This does not mean Russia is isolated," he told reporters on Saturday.

  • Serbs march in support of 'Mother Russia' in Belgrade

    STORY: Thousands of Serbs waving Russian flags and carrying pictures of President Vladimir Putin marched through Belgrade to the Russian embassy on Friday, in a rare show of public support for Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.Serbia is performing a delicate balancing act between its European aspirations, partnership with NATO and its centuries-old religious, ethnic and political alliance with Russia.Around 4,000 people joined the march after gathering in front of a monument of Russian Tsar Nicholas II in central Belgrade, where they played Russian and Serbian anthems and hailed the two countries as brethren nations."This is about saving mankind," said an elderly man carrying a Russian flag. "This is the battle between good and evil. And we know, glory to Lord, the Mother Russia will win.”

  • Mila Kunis breaks silence on Ukraine, joins Ashton Kutcher in asking for help for refugees

    Kunis said she'd "never been more proud to be a Ukrainian" as she and Kutcher donate $3 million in aid.