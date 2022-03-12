15 best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Air fryers, TVs and more

Best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Air fryers, TVs, beauty tools and more (Photos via Amazon)

Amazon Canada has always been a one-stop shopping destination, especially if you're looking to score a discount.

This weekend, the retailer is offering shoppers can't-miss deals across dozens of categories including tech, beauty, home and more.

For shoppers who'd rather catch the highlights than scour through 100+ pages of deals, we've got you covered. From headphones to air fryers and everything in between, scroll below to shop the best Amazon Canada deals available this weekend.

Best Amazon tech deals to shop this weekend

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, (Photo via Amazon)

For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save between 10 and 34 per cent on select Amazon Fire Omni Series TVs. The Alexa-enabled TVs offer vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Plus. "You can't go wrong," writes one reviewer, especially "for the price."

$470 $710 at Amazon

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (Photo via Amazon)

With nearly 1,000 five-star reviews behind them, Amazon shoppers say these wireless JBL headphones "exceeded [their] expectations." The "battery life is amazing," and the bass sound is "rich and deep," writes a shopper.

$50 $70 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (Photo via Amazon)

Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote has racked up an impressive 17,000+ reviews from shoppers. Simply use your voice to search and launch shows across multiple apps, including Netflix, YouTube and Disney+. It's a "great product," says a reviewer who calls it "worth the purchase."

$40 $50 at Amazon

Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend

COSORI Air Fryer (Photo via Amazon)

This do-it-all kitchen appliance has been heralded as the "best purchase of the year" by Amazon shoppers. It's the "best appliance I own," says one reviewer. It's "super easy to use and clean" and is "very quiet."

$119 $140 at Amazon

NutriBullet PRO 900 Series Nutrient Extractor, Blender & Mixer (Photo via Amazon)

With 900 watts of power at its disposal, this top-rated NutriBullet can easily blend nuts, seeds, hard fruits and vegetables. The nine-piece set has earned an average rating of 4.5 stars from Amazon shoppers who say it's "powerful enough" to blend anything you throw its way.

$77 $110 at Amazon

SIMPLETASTE Handheld Milk Frother (Photo via Amazon)

Bring the coffee shop experience home with this user-loved milk frother. With over 28,000 reviews, Amazon shoppers say the battery-operated device is "super powerful" and "easy to clean."

$16 $24 at Amazon

Best Amazon home & garden deals to shop this weekend

Texbee 100% Pure Silk Pillowcase (Photo via Amazon)

Hailed as an antidote for everything from split ends to wrinkles, A-listers like Victoria Beckham, Gisele Bündchen and Cindy Crawford all reportedly get their beauty sleep on silk pillowcases.

$31 $36 at Amazon

TUO Cleaver Knife 7-Inch - Vegetable Cleaver (Photo via Amazon)

Right now, Amazon shoppers can save 45 per cent on this best-selling cleaver knife.

$27 $49 at Amazon

Utoplike Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray (Photo via Amazon)

This no.1 best-selling adjustable bathroom tray is made of eco-friendly renewable Moso bamboo and has a varnished surface for better water resistance. It's "by far the best" bathtub tray "for the price," according to one shopper.

$42 $47 at Amazon

Best Amazon fashion deals to shop this weekend

TcIFE Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit (Photo via Amazon)

This one-piece women's swimsuit is available in 11 colours and prints, including navy, red and purple. It "holds my 34Ds well" and is "flattering on my mom bod," writes one shopper.

$31 $37 at Amazon

Isermeo Women's Sleeveless Crew Neck Tank Dress (Photo via Amazon)

This lightweight and comfortable dress is available in 17 colours, including red, white and navy, and is available in sizes small to XXL. If you're thinking about buying this dress, "do it!" says one shopper. It "fits perfectly" and is "great quality."

$30 $35 at Amazon

SIORO Women's Satin Robe (Photo via Amazon)

This pretty satin robe is available in 19 colours and sizes small to XXL. It "feels very soft" and is "smooth [to the] touch," according to one shopper.

$29 $40 at Amazon

Best Amazon beauty deals to shop this weekend

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush (Photo via Amazon)

This editor-loved beauty tool comes backed by more than 29,000 Amazon reviews. "This will change your life," writes one shopper, adding that it's "a miracle on first use."

$47 $65 at Amazon

Philips Shaver Series 9000 with Precision Trimmer (Photo via Amazon)

This shopper-favourite Philips Shaver has earned the coveted "Amazon's Choice" title. Its head moves in eight directions to cut up to 20 per cent more hair than competing models, and shoppers say it's "amazing for sensitive skin."

$200 $300 at Amazon

BEAKEY 5-Piece Makeup Sponge Set (Photo via Amazon)

With a whopping 60,000+ ratings, this five-piece makeup sponge set is an Amazon no.1 best-seller in the Makeup Blenders & Sponges category.

$13 $17 at Amazon

