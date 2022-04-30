15 best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Waffle makers, lawn chairs and more

We scoured Amazon Canada for the best deals of the week.

Amazon Canada has always been a go-to for fans looking for online shopping deals with speedy delivery times.

However, as anyone who's frequented Amazon's website knows, it can be overwhelming to sort through the pages and pages of deals and discounts to find the perfect products to suit your lifestyle.

That's why we've done the work for you, and found some of the best weekend deals that Amazon has to offer.

From tech to beauty to everything in between, scroll below to shop the best Amazon Canada deals available this weekend.

Best Amazon Canada kitchen deals to shop this weekend

Dash Deluxe No-Drip Belgian Waffle Iron Maker - Amazon Canada

Get ready to host Mother's Day brunch with this no-drop Belgian Waffle Iron with more than 500 customer reviews.

$50 $63 at Amazon

15 Pieces Black Kitchen Knife Set with Wooden Block- Amazon Canada

Upgrade your kitchen utensils with this 15-piece knife set made from corrosion-resistant stainless steel.

$76 $90 at Amazon

Buringer Reusable Insulated Lunch Bag Cooler - Amazon Canada

Bring your favourite lunch to work with this tote-style lunch bag, available in 12 different styles.

$17 $37 at Amazon

U-Taste 18/8 Stainless Steel Measuring Cups and Spoons Set of 10 Piece- Amazon Canada

Prepare to get your bake on with this comprehensive set of measuring cups and spoons made from stainless steel.

$30 $35 at Amazon

Proscenic T22 Air Fryer, 5.3QT/5L- Amazon Canada

Prepare healthier versions of your favourite meals with this versatile air fryer with 11 one-touch presets.

$143 $169 at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada home and garden deals to shop this weekend

Songmics Patio Furniture Set - Amazon Canada

Prepare for hours of entertaining with this faux-rattan furniture set with removable slip covers.

$178 $210 at Amazon

WBHome Hammock Chair Swing w/Hardware Kit- Amazon Canada

This indoor/outdoor hammock chair swing is the perfect setting for sipping your favourite beverage and enjoying a good book.

$76 $90 at Amazon

Zap It! Rechargeable Bug Zapper- Amazon Canada

Prepare for pesky flies to meet their match thanks to this rechargeable bug zapper.

$30 $50 at Amazon

Cuisiland Wood Burning Fire Pit - Amazon Candaa

Enjoy hours of outdoor fun this summer with this 24 inch wood burning fire pit made from heat-resistant steel.

$68 $80 at Amazon

Sun Joe SWJ806E 8-Inch 7.5 Amp Electric Pole Chain Saw - Amazon Canada

This convertible chain saw makes it easy to keep your garden and shrubs in tip-top shape.

$123 $140 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Lounge Folding Chair- Amazon Canada

Sit back and relax in this zero-gravity outdoor chair with more than 4,000 customer reviews.

$82 $86 at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada clothing and accessories to shop this weekend

Textfit Men's 3 Pack Active Sport Quick Dry T-Shirts - Amazon Canada

These versatile quick-drying T-shirts are made with UPF 50 to protect you from the sun during your outdoor workouts or favourite summer activities.

$24 $28 at Amazon

Along Fit Leggings with Tummy Control - Amazon Canada

Amazon shoppers love these affordable leggings that feature a tummy control panel and have earned more than 8,000 customer reviews.

$27 $39 at Amazon

Women's Mid Rise Tagless Plain Color Full Coverage Cotton Hipster Panties 6-Pack - Amazon Canada

This six pack of tag-free underwear are designed to sit low on the hip while providing full bum coverage.

$25 $30 at Amazon

Yvette Women High Impact Sports Bras Criss Cross Back- Amazon Canada

This criss-cross back sports bra with more than 6,000 reviews is designed to withstand high impact exercises while providing enough support for larger busts.

$34 $54 at Amazon

Shop all Amazon Canada clothing and accessories deals.

