15 best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Waffle makers, lawn chairs and more
Amazon Canada has always been a go-to for fans looking for online shopping deals with speedy delivery times.
However, as anyone who's frequented Amazon's website knows, it can be overwhelming to sort through the pages and pages of deals and discounts to find the perfect products to suit your lifestyle.
That's why we've done the work for you, and found some of the best weekend deals that Amazon has to offer.
From tech to beauty to everything in between, scroll below to shop the best Amazon Canada deals available this weekend.
Best Amazon Canada kitchen deals to shop this weekend
Dash Deluxe No-Drip Belgian Waffle Iron Maker
Get ready to host Mother's Day brunch with this no-drop Belgian Waffle Iron with more than 500 customer reviews.
Petalirs 15 Pieces Black Kitchen Knife Set with Wooden Block
Upgrade your kitchen utensils with this 15-piece knife set made from corrosion-resistant stainless steel.
Buringer Reusable Insulated Lunch Bag Cooler
Bring your favourite lunch to work with this tote-style lunch bag, available in 12 different styles.
U-Taste 18/8 Stainless Steel Measuring Cups and Spoons Set of 10 Piece
Prepare to get your bake on with this comprehensive set of measuring cups and spoons made from stainless steel.
Proscenic T22 Air Fryer, 5.3QT/5L
Prepare healthier versions of your favourite meals with this versatile air fryer with 11 one-touch presets.
Shop all Amazon Canada kitchen deals.
Best Amazon Canada home and garden deals to shop this weekend
Songmics Patio Furniture Set
Prepare for hours of entertaining with this faux-rattan furniture set with removable slip covers.
WBHome Hammock Chair Swing with Hardware Kit
This indoor/outdoor hammock chair swing is the perfect setting for sipping your favourite beverage and enjoying a good book.
Zap It! Rechargeable Bug Zapper- 2 Pack
Prepare for pesky flies to meet their match thanks to this rechargeable bug zapper.
Cuisiland Wood Burning Fire Pit
Enjoy hours of outdoor fun this summer with this 24 inch wood burning fire pit made from heat-resistant steel.
Sun Joe SWJ806E 8-Inch 7.5 Amp Electric Pole Chain Saw
This convertible chain saw makes it easy to keep your garden and shrubs in tip-top shape.
Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Lounge Folding Chair
Sit back and relax in this zero-gravity outdoor chair with more than 4,000 customer reviews.
Shop all Amazon Canada home and garden deals.
Best Amazon Canada clothing and accessories to shop this weekend
Textfit Men's 3 Pack Active Sport Quick Dry T-Shirts
These versatile quick-drying T-shirts are made with UPF 50 to protect you from the sun during your outdoor workouts or favourite summer activities.
Along Fit High Waisted Tummy Control Leggings
Amazon shoppers love these affordable leggings that feature a tummy control panel and have earned more than 8,000 customer reviews.
Innersy Women's Mid Rise Full Coverage Hipster Panties 6-Pack
This six pack of tag-free underwear are designed to sit low on the hip while providing full bum coverage.
Yvette Women High Impact Sports Bras Criss Cross Back
This criss-cross back sports bra with more than 6,000 reviews is designed to withstand high impact exercises while providing enough support for larger busts.
Shop all Amazon Canada clothing and accessories deals.
