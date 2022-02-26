All the best Amazon Canada weekend deals to shop: Bose headphones, laptops & more

Don't miss these top Amazon Canada weekend deals.

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Canada is a great place to find sales and deals on everything from household must-haves to the latest tech devices — but their constantly rotating sales can also be difficult to navigate.

Since there are so many offerings, we've done the work for you, and found some of the best weekend deals that Amazon has to offer.

From tech to beauty to everything in between, scroll below to shop the best Amazon Canada deals available this weekend.

Best Amazon tech deals to shop this weekend



This weekend, take advantage of major savings on TVs, laptops, headphones and more. Top brands like Apple, Bose and LG are included in this week's markdowns, which can all be found here.

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV. Image via Amazon.

This weekend, Amazon shoppers can save up to 40 per cent on a range of Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K TVs. They are fully equipped with a built-in Fire operating system and Amazon Alexa voice control to put you in command of your entertainment.

$630 $1,050 at Amazon

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3, 12". Image via Amazon.

Save $100 on this must-have Asus laptop. A 360-degree hinge allows it to transform from a laptop into a touchscreen tablet, making it a great choice for students or busy professionals.

$299 $399 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. Image via Amazon.

When you want to block out distractions and focus on the task at hand, these noise cancelling headphones are a must. Shoppers say that they offer "outstanding" sound quality and a comfortable fit that can be worn "all day."

$379 $449 at Amazon

Shop all Amazon tech deals here.



Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend

If kitchen gadgets are more your speed, you'll find an assortment of kitchen essentials like knives and storage containers, plus that latest small appliances.

COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT. Image via Amazon.

This wifi-enabled air fryer takes your cooking experience to the next level by letting you connect to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and accessing remote control options through the free VeSync app.

$149 $175 at Amazon

Starfrit The Rock Electric Panini Grill. Image via Amazon.

Grill up sandwiches, meats, or veggies in this convenient countertop grill. Thanks to easy to clean, non-stick grill plates, cleanup is also a breeze.

$60 $70 at Amazon

Oster Belgian Waffle Maker. Image via Amazon.

Cook up a stack of freshly made waffles in just minutes with the help of this top-rated waffle maker. It's earned a 4.5-star rating from more than 4,000 customer reviews thanks to its easy to use design and delicious results.

$30 $33 at Amazon

Shop all Amazon kitchen deals here.



Best Amazon home & garden deals to shop this weekend

What can you look forward to in this week's roundup of Amazon home and garden deals? Vacuums, indoor air purifiers, and more.

ILIFE V5s Pro, 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop. Image via Amazon.

This lightweight 2-in-1 vacuum is ready to tackle messes, including those on floors, carpets, tiles, rugs and other fabrics. Not only does it sweep away dust and debris from floors, it's also capable of mopping them clean.

$190 $250 at Amazon

RENPHO Air Purifier. Image via Amazon.

For a healthy home environment year round, consider adding an air purifier to your collection. This version features a 5-stage HEPA filtration system and an activated carbon filter to remove up to 99.97% of fine particles like pollen, pet dander, dust, smoke and odours.

$170 $200 at Amazon

Moistenland Hydroponics Growing System. Image via Amazon.

This indoor garden lets you plant your favourite veggies and herbs and harvest them in just a few short weeks.

$107 $126 at Amazon

Shop all Amazon home & garden deals here.

Best Amazon fashion deals to shop this weekend

Give your wardrobe a spring refresh and take advantage of these incredible Amazon fashion deals while you still can.

PromArder Women's Walking Shoes. Image via Amazon.

These lightweight walking shoes deliver comfort and style in one. They've earned a more than 1,200 5-star reviews from shoppers who can't get enough of their "comfortable and convenient" slip-on design.

$34 $40 at Amazon

Along Fit Leggings. Image via Amazon.

Shoppers have raved about these affordable leggings as an inexpensive alternative to pricey activewear. They have a super soft feel that's been called "like butter" while also passing the squat test.

From $25 $41 at Amazon

EverFoams Men's Suede Memory Foam Moccasin Slippers. Image via Amazon.

Memory foam adds a plush cushioned layer to these men's slippers made with cozy sherpa lining and faux suede.

$37 $48 at Amazon

Shop all Amazon fashion deals here.



Best Amazon beauty deals to shop this weekend

From nail polishes to hair treatments, hundreds of name brand beauty products are up for grabs with this week's Amazon beauty deals.

24k Gold Anti-Aging Hyaluronic Acid Eye Patches. Image via Amazon.

Save on this pack of 12 gold eye patches that help to reduce the look of dark circles, swelling, and puffiness. They're enriched with hyaluronic acid for hydration, and collagen for a refreshed look.

$18 $22 at Amazon

Ecla Aloe Vera Gel. Image via Amazon.

To soothe dry and irritated skin or hair, aloe vera is an age-old beauty secret. This lightweight cold-pressed aloe gel makes it easy to stay hydrated and absorbs quickly with no sticky residue.

$19 $23 at Amazon

Sanipoe 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer. Image via Amazon.

If you're ready to declutter your vanity or bathroom countertop, this rotating makeup organizer can help get you started. IT holds up to 30 makeup brushes, 20 skincare products and other accessories including lipstick, nail polish, eyeliner and more.

$22 $29 at Amazon

Shop all Amazon beauty deals here.

