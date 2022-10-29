30+ best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Laptops, air fryers & more
It's the last weekend of October, which means that whether you like it or not, holiday season is almost here.
If you're looking to kickstart gifting season, you'll want to check out Amazon Canada's early holiday deals and sales.
The online retailer has tons of gift ideas, like air fryers and smart home speakers, currently marked down, as well as big-ticket items like laptops and TVs.
Read on for this weekend's best Amazon Canada deals, and to shop them before they're gone.
Best Amazon Canada weekend tech deals
Save $90 on a W-KING Bluetooth Speaker
Save up to $1,500 on select Samsung TVs and Sound bars
Save 20% on Bose Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Get an Airpod cleaner kit for under $15
Save 25% on a Nulaxy Ergonomic Laptop Stand
Save $60 on an OBSBOT Tiny PTZ Webcam
46% off: Acer Convertible Chromebook
Best Amazon Canada weekend kitchen deals
Save $16 on a TOMULE Insulated Lunch bag
Save 20% on a 400W Electric Hand Mixer
Get a CORKAS Wine Opener for under $15
Save 13% on a NINJA Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Slow Cooker
Save up to 39% on Breville Kettles
Save $20 on a 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set
Save 20%: ULTREAN 5.8 Quart Air Fryer
Best Amazon Canada health and personal care deals
Save 20% on a Breathable Posture Corrector
Save up to 24% on Oral-B Toothbrushes and Crest Whitestrips
Save $30 on a Deep Tissue Massage Gun
Get a pack of Reusable Silicone Ear Plugs for under $15
Save up to 20% on NATURELO Probiotic Supplement
Save 30% on a Mouth Guard for Grinding Teeth
Save 52%: RENPHO Foot Massager with Heat
Best Amazon Canada weekend home & garden deals
Save 15% on a KERDOM Ergonomic Office Chair
Save $142 on a 10-Inch Queen Mattress Memory Foam Hybrid Bed Mattress
Save up to 14% on Outland Living Fire Pits
Save $45 on a Britsou 50-Pint Dehumidifier
Save 31% on a OICGOO Mini Chainsaw
Save up to 36% on Bedsure Bamboo Sheets
Save $83: Tineco Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Best Amazon Canada weekend fashion & beauty deals
Save 31% on a 10-pack of Mink False Eyelashes
Save up to 20% on a TideWe Rain Suit
Save up to 21% on Olay Skincare
Save $13 on a TEXFIT 2-Pack Joggers for Women
Get a six-pack of Wool Ski Socks for under $20
Save 34% on a BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set
Save 15%: GreenLife Silicone Facial Steamer
