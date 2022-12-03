25+ best Amazon deals to shop this weekend: Save on gifts, tech, toilet paper & more
Cyber Week has come and gone, but that doesn't mean you can't still score a Cyber Monday-worthy deal on Amazon Canada.
Whether you're in the market for a video doorbell, Christmas gifts or need a re-stock on toilet paper, you can find these deals and more in Amazon Canada's Deals Store.
To save you time and money ahead of the holiday season, we gathered all the best sales and deals you can find this weekend on Amazon Canada.
Best Amazon Canada tech deals to shop this weekend
Save up to 29% on select Samsung Galaxy Watches & Buds
Save $100 on an Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Save up to 29% on Tile Trackers
Save $101 on an Arlo Video Doorbell
Save up to 34% on GoPro HERO cameras and accessories
Save 29%: Tile Tracker
Best Amazon Canada kitchen deals to shop this weekend
Save 40% on a Keurig K-Mini coffee machine
Save up to 29% on select air fryers, Instant Pots & more
Save $51 on a KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Stand Mixer
Save 32% on a 64 oz water bottle
Save 49% on a ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Save $171: Philips Digital Airfryer
Best Amazon Canada health & beauty deals to shop this weekend
Save $19 on a cordless electric scalp head massager
Save up to 25% on Always, Veet & more
Save $61 on a Shark HD102C Blow Dryer
Save up to 39% on Charmin, Febreze, Downy & more
Save 22% on Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Razor Blade Refills
Save 39%: Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper
Best Amazon Canada home & garden deals to shop this weekend
Save 27% on iRobot Vacuums and Mops
Save $51 on a Levoit Air Purifier
Save 32% on an electric heated blanket
Save 30% on a Shark S1000C Steam Mop
Save 30%: Shark Steam Mop
Best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Everything else
Save up to 30% on Fitbit fitness trackers
Save up to 51% on Samsonite Luggage
Save 40% on Space Saving Pants Hangers
Save up to 29% on Amazon Basics Electronics accessories
Save up to 44% on tools from DeWalt, Craftsman, Irwin & more
Save 42%: Travelpro 2-Piece Luggage Set
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
