These are the best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Home, tech & more

Some of this weekend's Amazon Canada deals include vacuums, video doorbells, and watches.

After a long week, there's nothing like a little retail therapy to kick-start the weekend. Whether you're finishing up the last bit of holiday shopping or looking to treat yourself to something new, Amazon Canada is a go-to destination for finding the very best deals around.

We're constantly checking the site's Deals Page for the latest and greatest sale finds, and this weekend is no exception. From technology and kitchen gadgets to household staples and beauty essentials — there's something for everyone.

Scroll through for a selection of Amazon Canada's best holiday deals, and shop them before they're gone.

Best Amazon Canada tech deals

Arlo Video Doorbell. Image via Amazon.

This video doorbell lets you see and speak to visitors with clear two-way audio, or respond with pre-recorded quick reply messages when you’re busy.

$99 $200 at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada kitchen deals

Save 36%: FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer

FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer. Image via Amazon.

Say goodbye to food waste for good with the help of this food vacuum sealer. It helps keep food fresh in the freezer up to five times longer compared to ordinary storage methods—and helps prevent freezer burn.

$70 $110 at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada home deals

Save 31%: Lefant M213S Robot Vacuum and Mop

Lefant M213S Robot Vacuum and Mop. Image via Amazon.

Get cleaner floors in a flash with this two-in-one robot mop and vacuum. It has a maximum working time of 150 mins, enough to clean up to 1500 sq.ft at once.

$200 $290 at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada health & beauty deals

Save 20%: Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Cordless, Oral Irrigator. Image via Amazon.

If healthier teeth and gums are one of your health goals, this power flosser can help improve your oral health.

$80 $100 at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada fashion deals

Seiko Men's SNXL72 Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch. Image via Amazon.

Save 50 per cent on this eye-catching watch that displays the date and time in a sparkling gold finish.

$160 $318 at Amazon

