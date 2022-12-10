These are the best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Home, tech & more
After a long week, there's nothing like a little retail therapy to kick-start the weekend. Whether you're finishing up the last bit of holiday shopping or looking to treat yourself to something new, Amazon Canada is a go-to destination for finding the very best deals around.
We're constantly checking the site's Deals Page for the latest and greatest sale finds, and this weekend is no exception. From technology and kitchen gadgets to household staples and beauty essentials — there's something for everyone.
Scroll through for a selection of Amazon Canada's best holiday deals, and shop them before they're gone.
Best Amazon Canada tech deals
Save up to 42% on Asus Laptops, Chromebooks & Desktops
Save up to 30% on TVs and Home Audio from Sony, LG, Samsung, Hisense
Save up to 29% on Tile Trackers
Save 20% on Bose Quietcomfort headphones
51% off: Arlo Video Doorbell
This video doorbell lets you see and speak to visitors with clear two-way audio, or respond with pre-recorded quick reply messages when you’re busy.
Best Amazon Canada kitchen deals
Save up to 36% on Cuisinart kitchen appliances
52% off: Philips Digital Airfryer
Save $80 on a Nespresso by Breville Vertuo Next Classic Coffee and Espresso Machine
31% off: Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Cook and Carry Oval Slow Cooker
Save 42% on the Ordora Pots and Pans Organizer for Cabinet
Save 36%: FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer
Say goodbye to food waste for good with the help of this food vacuum sealer. It helps keep food fresh in the freezer up to five times longer compared to ordinary storage methods—and helps prevent freezer burn.
Best Amazon Canada home deals
Save 22% on the Cricut Joy Machine
Up to 37% off: Zinus Home Furnishings
Save $90 on a eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum
32% off: OGHom Clothes Steamer
Save 25% on Sunbeam Heated Blankets
Save 31%: Lefant M213S Robot Vacuum and Mop
Get cleaner floors in a flash with this two-in-one robot mop and vacuum. It has a maximum working time of 150 mins, enough to clean up to 1500 sq.ft at once.
Best Amazon Canada health & beauty deals
19% off: Oral B Power iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush
Save 50% on a MHU Infrared Hair Dryer
Save 27% on a Philips Shaver Series 3000 with Pop-Up Trimmer
Save up to 22% on select Olay Skin Care
Save 44% on the Boscia Berry Blend Smoothing Facial Mask
Save 20%: Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000
If healthier teeth and gums are one of your health goals, this power flosser can help improve your oral health.
Best Amazon Canada fashion deals
Save up to 40% on Sunzel Workout Leggings
Up to 51% off: Runhit Thermal Underwear for Men
Save up to 58% on DREAM PAIRS Women's Knee High Winter Snow Boots
29% off: RockDove Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper
Save up to 24% on Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa, and Persol Polarized Sunglasses
Save 50%: Seiko Men's SNXL72 Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Save 50 per cent on this eye-catching watch that displays the date and time in a sparkling gold finish.
