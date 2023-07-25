Amazon's bestselling packing cubes are on sale for just $23: 'Packing made easy'

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Packing cubes make it easy to organize your clothes on vacation. (Getty Images)

Love it or hate it, packing is an essential part of prepping for any vacation. While I fall firmly into the former category, packing cubes are an easy way for anyone to fall in love with the task.

Not only do packing cubes make it easy to organize your vacation wardrobe — when used correctly, you can actually use them to pack even more into your suitcase.

If you haven't yet added packing cubes to your list of travel must-haves, the Cipway Compression Packing Cubes Set is on sale on Amazon. Ringing in at just $23 for a set of three, it's the perfect time to grab some for yourself.

Available in grey, white, or green, this versatile set of packing cubes makes it easy to pack more into your luggage. Once filled, they have a double zipper design that helps to compress clothes into a neat bundle — perfect for those aiming to travel with just a carry-on or backpack.

The packing cubes are made from water-repellent nylon to protect against accidental spills, and have a convenient carrying handle.

The set comes with three packing cubes in two different sizes: two small 10" x 7" cubes, and a larger 14" x 10" cube.

'Amazing space saver'

Amazon shoppers have been loving this set of compressive packing cubes, calling them a "brilliant idea" that really works to save space. They've also earned a 4.4-star average rating from more than 3,000 customer reviews.

One reviewer shared that they "saved so much room in my suitcase," while another called them "perfect for any backpacker."

They're "well made and a bargain for the price," added a third.

'Packing made easy'

According to reviewers, the cubes "effectively compact luggage" and even with the three piece set, you can "easily get enough clothes for 5 to 6 days."

While shoppers have been impressed by these compression cubes, they note that you should exercise caution when zipping them up. Some reviewers found that "cloth can get snagged in the zipper," so your best bet is to zip them up slowly to help prevent snagging.

Final verdict

For an affordable and space-saving packing hack, the Cipway Compression Packing Cubes Set have earned the seal of approval from Amazon shoppers. They make it easy to pack efficiently — even when travelling with small luggage. However, if the reviews are anything to go by, you'll want to be careful not to overpack these cubes, as the zippers can be "finicky."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

