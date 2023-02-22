Amazon is having a huge sale on K-cups pods and coffee beans: Up to 43% off Keurig, McCafe & more
Amazon Canada is having a huge sale on coffee, and no matter how you choose to brew you're not going to want to miss out.
Whether you opt for Keurig K-Cup pods, a classic coffee machine, or a carefully crafted pour-over in the morning, shoppers can save up to 43 per cent on top brands like Lavazza, McCafe40% and Timothy's.
You'll want to jump on this coffee sale while you can, so go ahead and add these top sale picks to your cart.
Timothy's Certified Breakfast Blend K-Cup Pods
Bring the taste of Timothy's home with these coffee pods that are compatible with Keurig machines.
Folgers K-Cup Coffee Pods Vanilla Biscotti
This light roast coffee is subtly infused with a smooth vanilla flavour that's sure to be a hit.
Lavazza ¡Tierra! Whole Beans
This medium roast has a balanced an aromatic flavour, with a medium intensity.
McCafe Espresso Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods
Start your morning with a bold and flavourful cup of espresso, like these pods from McCafe.
Timothy's Hazelnut K-Cup Coffee Pods
For coffee with a rich hazelnut flavour, look to these Timothy's K-Cup pods for a unique take.
Lavazza Decaffeinato Rico Espresso Dark Roast Capsules (Pack of 60)
For all the flavour without the caffeine jitters, stock up on these dark roast decaf coffee pods that are compatible with original Nespresso machines.
Folgers Caramel Drizzle Flavoured Coffee
Indulge in the sweet flavour of caramel with these Folgers Caramel Drizzle coffee pods.
Lavazza Single-Serve Coffee K-Cups
With its "intense and chocolatey" flavour, these dark roast coffee pods will brighten up your morning.
McCafé Premium Medium Dark Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods
Fans of McDonalds's premium dark roast coffee will want to add these K-Cup pods to cart.
Timothy's Pumpkin Spice K-Cup Pods
It may be February, but there's never a bad time to enjoy a cup of flavourful pumpkin spice coffee.
Lavazza Drip Coffee Gran Selezione
Sometimes, a simple drip coffee is all you need, and this rich dark roast is a perfect way to start the morning.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.