This portable electric grill is on sale on Amazon for $211: 'Excellent small BBQ'

Nothing beats the taste of a freshly-grilled meal on a warm summer evening. A barbecue is typically thought of as the gold standard of grilling, but not all of us have the space or the ability to store a full-size propane or charcoal barbecue.

Enter: the portable grill. They're a convenient way to cook delicious barbecued meats and veggies, but feature a compact design that can easily be stored away when not in use or brought along for all of your summer adventures.

One version of the portable grill is currently on sale on Amazon, as the Cuisinart Outdoor Electric Grill with VersaStand is now just $211.

The details

This portable grill from Cuisinart is about as easy as it gets, since it's powered by electricity rather than gas or charcoal. Simply plug it into any outdoor outlet to enjoy all the flavour that grilling has to offer.

The grill features a 120V heating element that allows the cooking surface to reach temperatures of 550+ degrees. It also has a nonstick porcelain-enamelled grate with space to cook up to eight burgers, eight steaks, ten chicken breasts, or four pounds of fish at once.

Telescoping legs fold away when not in use, so you can easily store the grill in a cupboard, closet or garage without taking up excess space.

What people are saying

Amazon shoppers have been impressed by this Cuisinart portable grill, which they say is an "excellent small barbecue." It's earned hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers thanks to its versatility and compact size.

Reviewers note that it's "great for small outdoor spaces" such as balconies and RVs, as well as for camping and beach trips.

One reviewer shared that it's "very easy to use" with no gas or charcoal needed, while another called it the "perfect solution" for a barbecue in a high-rise complex that doesn't allow non-electric grills.

While shoppers have admitted that it is "a little slower" to use than cooking on a gas or carbon grill as it takes longer to heat up, but still delivers "tasty" results when cooking steak, chicken, veggies, beef ribs and more.

The downside to this compact grill is that it can take "a little bit of work" to clean. To help cut down on cleaning under the electric coils, reviewers recommend lining the grill with aluminum foil that can be easily removed when buildup starts to form.

Verdict

If you're looking for a compact and affordable solution to outdoor grilling, especially in areas where gas or charcoal may not be permitted, this Cuisinart electric grill is a great alternative. At its current sale price of $211, it's an even more affordable way to bring home the tastes of the season.

While shoppers caution that it can be a challenge to clean and is slower to heat up than a traditional grill, it's still a worthwhile purchase for small spaces and outdoor adventures.

