Amazon Cyber Monday 2024: We found the best deals you can still shop today

Somehow these Amazon Cyber Monday deals are still live — save up to 70% on everything from holiday gifts to home goods.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals are still going strong (but probably not for long!). (Amazon)

Cinderella's coach might have turned back into a pumpkin at midnight, but many Cyber Monday deals are still going strong on this fine Tuesday! And over at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, we're seeing plenty of rare markdowns and deep discounts, including some all-time low prices. That said, the more popular products are flying off the (virtual) shelves, and since there's no telling how much longer these deals will last, you'll want to add 'em to your cart, stat.



To save you some time, our team of shopping editors rounded up the best sales we're seeing. Whether you're looking to cross items off of your holiday gift list or want to treat yourself (no shame in that), there's a little something for everyone. We're seeing record-low prices on sought-after items like a Dyson Airwrap, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Lego sets and more — so get clickin'!

Now, as professional deal hunters, we'll be the first to tell you that not all deals are worth your time or hard-earned money. (We'd argue that most are meh.) To ensure we're only sharing the most legit discounts on the web with you, our team of shopping editors is hard at work tracking price histories across retailers. Happy saving!

Popular Amazon deals:

Apple AirTags, 4-Pack for $73 (was $99): Close to an all-time low

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set for $118 (was $345): Save over 60%

Allbirds Tree Runners for $69 (was $98): Cheapest ever at Amazon

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap for $490 (was $600): Lowest price ever

Bissell Little Green Cleaner for $81 (was $124): Rare sale

In this guide: Trending Cyber Monday deals | Cyber Monday Apple deals | Cyber Monday gifting deals | Cyber Monday tech deals | Cyber Monday home deals | Cyber Monday kitchen deals | Cyber Monday clothing deals | Cyber Monday vacuum deals | Cyber Monday beauty deals

Trending Cyber Monday Amazon deals

Rare Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Dyson Special Edition Airwrap $490 $600 Save $110 | Lowest price ever There are a few different versions of the tool, and the others occasionally go on sale, but this is the first time we've ever seen the price drop on this particular model — it's even less than it was for Black Friday. The Airwrap comes in a nine-piece set, including the base tool, along with multiple barrels and brushes. One of the best perks of this doodad is that it lets you style your hair while it's damp, cutting your primping time down significantly. It comes with a range of brushes and barrels for curling, straightening, volumizing and smoothing hair, so it can bend to all of your styling whims. For a deep dive into how well this works, check out our review of the handy gizmo. Save $110 | Lowest price ever $490 at Amazon

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 $189 $250 Save $61 | Lowest price ever Whether you're in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds or have an audiophile on your holiday gift list, you'd be wise to snag this sleek pair while it's down to its all-time lowest price. Designed to provide an immersive sound experience, these 'buds boast adaptive noise cancellation and an adaptive equalizer for custom listening. But perhaps coolest of all? The built-in interpreter that can translate other languages in real-time via Galaxy AI. Save $61 | Lowest price ever $189 at Amazon

Amazon Allbirds Tree Runners $69 $98 Save $29 with Prime Ready to treat your feet? These cushy kicks from Ina Garten's favorite brand are ready to take you wherever you need to go, and comfortably to boot. Their flexible, breathable uppers are made of lightweight tree fiber, and the springy sugarcane midsoles will put a little pep in your step. It's not every day these sneaks go on sale, and this is close to as low as we've ever seen them. Save $29 with Prime $69 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $73 $99 Save $26 Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to about $18 (they typically retail for about $25-$30 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members! $73 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $170 $249 Save $79 | Editor-approved There's a reason folks are gaga for the latest model of these top-rated earbuds — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. Our tech editor named these "best wireless earbuds overall," saying, "What you get here is even better ANC, a bump in battery life, extra-small ear tips for users with smaller ears and an adaptive-audio mode that adjusts noise-cancellation and transparency modes based on the sounds around you. Meanwhile, Apple's charging case now has a speaker (for use with Find My) and a USB-C port in place of Lightning (the better to match with the USB-C iPhone 15)." Save $79 | Editor-approved $170 at Amazon

Amazon AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit $49 $119 Save $70 If someone you know is curious to do some digging about their roots, this popular kit can help them hone in on their family's geographic origins — all with a simple saliva sample. They might even be able to discover and connect with relatives they never knew they had. Oh, and this is close to as low a price as we've ever seen. $49 at Amazon

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $15 Save $5 with Prime | Lowest price ever Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. No, it's not the most massive discount, but we've yet to see it on sale for less. Makes a cool stocking stuffer! Save $5 with Prime | Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Baseus Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 with coupon A sale on these wireless earbuds, our fave budget pick in the category, is just music to our ears. And right now, you can get a pair at half price. Rick Broida, who is our resident tech editor and a certified music snob, marveled at these affordable buds when he tested them. "How can $40 earbuds possibly be this good?” he asked. But he’s going to have to change his tune during this Black Friday sale: How can $20 earbuds possibly be this good? Save $20 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $150 $250 Save $100 | Lowest price ever At 40 inches, this highly rated (and reasonably priced) telly is the one Goldilocks would likely opt for; not too big, not too small, just right. High-def resolution and Dolby Digital Audio help enhance the viewing experience with clear picture and sound, and you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms in one place. At just $150, this price matches the TV's all-time low, so act fast! Save $100 | Lowest price ever $150 at Amazon

Amazon Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $25 $70 Save $45 with Prime and coupon | Lowest price ever There's no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these electric doodads on hand. This one has thousands of great reviews and two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching over, and it comes with four different brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. This is as low as it gets, folks! Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more. Save $45 with Prime and coupon | Lowest price ever $25 at Amazon

Amazon Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $13 $20 Save $7 with Prime These popular fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They're made entirely of wool, and not only will they make your washables plush, they'll shorten the drying time in the process. What's more, they'll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets. Consider them our favorite laundry hack — and at just over two bucks apiece, you're getting these No. 1 bestsellers for one of their best prices of the year. Save $7 with Prime $13 at Amazon

Amazon Levoit 4L Smart Cool Mist Humidifier $47 $60 Save $13 This highly rated machine, which is by one of the top names in humidifiers, will help spare you from the dreaded dry air blues this winter. What sets it apart is its smart auto mode, which allows you to set your preferred humidity level and maintains it for you. Its large tank holds enough water to service 376 square feet of space for about five nights (less refilling!), and if you want the room to smell like your favorite scent, just add some essential oils and it'll act as a diffuser. Plus, it's ideal for nighttime use, as it has whisper-quiet and all-lights-off features. This is as low as it's been since 2021! $47 at Amazon

Amazon Gaiatop Space Heater $30 with Prime | Lowest price ever This little wonder might be one of the most aesthetically pleasing household appliances we've come across, with its wooden legs and minimalist design. But while it might look like a million bucks, it's currently down to its best price of all time. Plus, it can help lower your heating bill! In spite of its compact size, it's quite powerful. It has two heat modes — 1000-watt high heat and 600-watt medium heat, both of which take just seconds to kick in. But it also has a cooling fan mode, meaning this isn't a machine you'll only pull out for a few months. At 6.3 inches tall and just over 2 pounds, it's incredibly portable, making it a cinch to bring from room to room. And, most importantly, its safety features include overheating protection, as well as automatic shutoff should it tip over. with Prime | Lowest price ever $30 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $116 $345 Save $229 Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling set comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife and an 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we've never actually seen it shoot that high. Still this deal beats the typical $150 we've seen it going for of late. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. $116 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $250 $330 Save $80 | Editor-approved We have entered holiday baking season, and at 4.5 quarts, this top-seller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (though it won't take up much room in your kitchen). This is the brand I (Britt) use in my own home kitchen, and it comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. It'll give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing, and you can let it run while you prep other ingredients. This is as low as it's been since April, so scoop it up ahead of the holidays! Save $80 | Editor-approved $250 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $254 at Wayfair$250 at Target

Amazon Breville Barista Express $550 $750 Save $200 Want to really up your at-home java game? You'll feel like you have a personal cafe right in your kitchen, thanks to this machine's 16 precision grind settings, and the digital temperature control helps ensure your latte comes out just right. There's also a steam wand for foaming milk, and the whole process, from grinding to brewing espresso, takes under a minute. At $200 off, this No. 1 bestseller is on sale for its best price of 2024. $550 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $550 at Macy's$660 at Walmart

Amazon SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Luggage $75 $120 Save $45 Raise your hand if you love waiting at baggage claim: Anybody? That's what we thought — and that's why we wanted to share this deal on a top-rated carry-on to take advantage of before your next trip. More than 3,000 have been purchased in the past month alone, likely due to this suitcase's ample pockets, expansive design and smooth 360° wheels. Snag it while it's marked down by nearly 40%. $75 at Amazon

Amazon Automet Half-Zip Pullover $30 $53 Save $23 with coupon The "rich mom" trend is popping up everywhere and refers to a timeless, effortlessly put-together aesthetic that looks luxurious and expensive but doesn't necessarily have to break the bank. Case in point: this chic sweatshirt, the epitome of "chic mom running errands" attire. Many reviewers compare it to the popular Lululemon Scuba, which retails for $118 (nearly four times the price of this No. 1 bestseller). Save $23 with coupon $30 at Amazon