Amazon Cyber Monday deals discount the Fire TV Stick for 55% off

'So easy to set up and use, I wish I'd gotten this years ago': Fans say the streaming gadget has made cord-cutting painless.

Whether it's a movie, TV show, news or sports, there's always something to watch on a streaming channel. And nowadays, that encompasses everything from paid subscriptions (Netflix, Disney+, Max) to one of the countless number of free channels like Pluto or Tubi. The question is, does your TV get all those apps? Thankfully, there's a shortcut: Just get a streaming gadget like the incredibly popular Amazon Fire TV Stick (it's got hundreds of thousands of fans!). Thanks to this Amazon Cyber Monday deal, you can snap one up for $18 — that's the lowest price it's ever been!



It doesn't have to stop at your TV, either. I plug mine into the HDMI port in my computer monitor and boom, I have an extra screen in my office.



Want to stream in 4K? The Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale right now too, for just a few bucks more, as is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the most powerful, fastest connecting Fire TV Stick there is. For even more savings, be sure to check out our roundups of the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon devices and the best Cyber Monday deals overall.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

We could list all the reasons why this is a solid deal, but here’s the bottom line: No other streaming device gives you this much for such a low price. Not Roku, not Apple TV. If you’ve been holding out for a great price on a Fire TV Stick, the time to buy is now.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Streaming devices pretty much fall into one of three camps: an Amazon Fire Stick, a Roku or the less common Apple TV. The Fire Stick is one of the easiest to use — and the most budget-friendly, especially if you're only trying to stream in high definition instead of 4K. (For 4K, consider this version, also on sale.) It's just so easy to use that it's hard not to recommend.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick plugs right into an HDMI port in the back of your TV, so it's nice and tidy. The remote is intuitive, and the Alexa Voice button is a simple matter of pressing and holding while you ask your question. You can turn smart devices on and off, ask for movie suggestions and even do a bit of online shopping with this handy gadget. There's also a ton of free content available, thanks to free streaming services including Tubi and Pluto TV. You'll get access to over 300,000 titles without paying a dime. Nice, huh?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of your best options for budget-conscious streaming — plug it right into an HDMI port. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

You can read plenty about how this tiny device has changed users' TV time for the better — it has over 414,000 five-star fans.

Pros 👍

"This is so easy to set up and use, I wish I'd gotten this years ago," raved a now-enlightened fan. "I'll be honest, and I feel a bit foolish admitting this, but despite hearing about the Fire TV Stick's existence for years, I never considered it because I thought there was a monthly fee! I didn't want to pay for anything beyond my subscriptions, so I never even read the details."

Take it from this charged-up cord-cutter: "This purchase right here? Absolute game-changer! I mean, I was fed up with those ridiculously expensive cable TV subscriptions. So I took matters into my own hands and got this amazing device. And guess what? Now I'm practically running my own TV network!"

"I got this for an elderly lady that doesn't have cable, and her regular TV antenna would always lose signal," said one thoughtful buyer. "I haven't seen her this happy in a long time. She is now streaming shows and movies, she learned to speak to Alexa at 87 years old. I am very happy with the product, and I highly recommend it. It is very easy for anyone to use, from children to the elderly."

Cons 👎

One user pointed out that storage could be a problem. "The only downside is that there is a limit to the memory, so be careful not to load up too many apps," they cautioned. "Only put on the ones you frequently use." (Need lots of storage? No worries! Grab the on-sale Fire TV Stick 4K Max instead.)

This five-star reviewer had a rueful reflection: "My only complaint is that screen mirroring from other devices isn't as easy as [I] would like it to be."

Want more Fire TV Stick options? You're in luck: Almost every model is on sale.

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $22 $50 Save $28 This device makes it possible to stream content in 4K simply by plugging it in, connecting the power, and then asking Alexa to find you something new and exciting. "The picture quality is stunning," raved one happy shopper. "Incredibly easy to set up. ... Another great feature is the compact and portable design. It's easy to take with me when traveling, so I can enjoy my favorite shows and movies wherever I go." $22 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $33 $60 Save $27 The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the most powerful options Amazon has available. It works with Wi-Fi 6 for higher speeds than other Fire TV Sticks, which makes this an ideal choice for game streaming through Amazon Luna. "This latest one is the best ever," said a gamer who has tried all versions. "It is fast, reliable, the video quality is up to 4K, and you now have lots of storage, which I used to struggle with, being forced to use external storage and using the various attachments at extra cost." $33 at Amazon

