This dethatcher and more Greenworks lawn tools are up to 30% off at Amazon Canada

The 10 Amp 14" Corded Dethatcher and more lawn tools are on sale at Amazon Canada.

As spring weather arrives across the country, the time has finally come to dust off your lawn care tools. There are several must-haves to ensure that your yard looks its best, including a dethatcher for healthy grass.

Right now, the Greenworks 27022 10 Amp 14" Corded Dethatcher and more Greenworks lawn tools are on sale at Amazon Canada, with savings of up to 30 per cent off in time for the start of growing season.

If you aren't sure where to start, keep reading to learn why it's worth adding a dethatcher to your lawn care routine.

Greenworks 27022 10 Amp 14" Corded Dethatcher. Image via Amazon.

$139 $177 at Amazon

What is a dethatcher?

A dethatcher is a specialized tool that targets the thatch layer of your lawn — also known as the thick layer of organic matter that accumulates between the grass and soil. A thick layer of thatch can harm your lawn, making it difficult for water and fertilizer to penetrate deep beneath the grass.

It can also make it difficult for roots to spread beneath the soil, giving your lawn a shallow root system and exposing it to greater temperature extremes. Using a dethatcher helps to remove this debris layer, helping your grass to thrive in more ideal growing conditions.

Best time to dethatch your lawn

Since dethatching can put stress on your lawn, it's best not to do too frequently — no more than once a year. For warm-season turf that's found in most parts of Canada, it's recommended to wait until the active growing season has begun in late spring to get started.

Greenworks 27022 10 Amp 14" Corded Dethatcher. Image via Amazon.

$139 $177 at Amazon

4.6 stars | 13,000+ reviews

This dethatcher uses a 10 amp electric motor, along with a 14" dethatching path to get your work done faster. It also lets you choose from three tine depth positions for even greater control in the removal of matted thatch layers.

This tool has an ergonomic, padded grip and adjustable handle for user comfort, and folds up when not in use for easy storage.

As for customer feedback, the Greenworks 27022 10 Amp 14" Corded Dethatcher has earned an impressive 4.6-star average rating from more than 13,000 customer reviews.

Shoppers say that it's a "cost-effective" alternative to hiring a landscaping company to do the same job, and helps with "removing dead grass so easily."

10 Amp 14" Corded Dethatcher. Image via Greenworks.

$139 $177 at Amazon

"Efficient, lightweight, quick — worth the investment," shared one reviewer.

"Great alternative to a hand rake," added another.

According to reviewers, the cord on this dethatcher can sometimes be inconvenient to manoeuvre around. It's also worth noting that it doesn't have a bag attachment, which means you'll have to spend some time raking after you complete your job.

However, this dethatcher is an affordable option if you don't mind putting in some yard work, as it "will pay for itself" when compared to hiring a lawn care company.

You can also shop more Greenworks tools on sale below to complete your spring gardening checklist.

Greenworks 1600 PSI 13 Amp 1.2 GPM Pressure Washer. Image via Amazon.

$112 $160 at Amazon

Greenworks 40V 12-Inch Cordless String Trimmer. Image via Amazon.

$151 $189 at Amazon

Greenworks 40V 10-Inch Cordless Cultivator. Image via Amazon.

$231 $256 at Amazon

Greenworks 40V 8-Inch Cordless Pole Saw. Image via Amazon.

$92 $99 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.