This electric spin scrubber is on sale on Amazon — and reviewers are impressed

Shoppers love how this electric spin scrubber makes cleaning around their house quick and easy. (Photos via Amazon)

Forget spring cleaning — it's time for a fall refresh. Clean and tidy surroundings result in a less chaotic atmosphere and, therefore, a calmer you. Cleaning can be daunting, but Amazon has many useful gadgets to help get the job done.

One helpful product is the Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber — a cordless scrubbing brush for your bathroom, kitchen, floor, and more.

What makes this adjustable scrubber even better is the fact that it's currently on sale for $52.

Since it comes with eight brush heads to swap out, it can suit various cleaning-related situations around your house. Some include a flat brush (for walls and tiled floors), a corner brush (for grout and edges), and a cloth brush (for wooden floors and furniture).

It also comes with a USB-C charging cable and wall charger. A three-hour charge provides 90 minutes of cleaning time without interruptions, so you can really get in the zone.

The best part is that it takes the intensive labour out of your tasks and cuts your cleaning time in half. Plus, you can adjust the alloy arm to get all the places your actual arms can't reach.

What are shoppers saying?

This trusty scrubber has a 4.2-star rating based on more than 4,000 customer reviews. Shoppers have a lot of good things to say about this helpful gadget.

One customer said it's "easy to handle and use," calling it a "game-changer." They continued, "It makes cleaning a breeze with its powerful scrubbing action," and added that it "effortlessly tackles tough grime and dirt," which has saved them "both time and elbow grease."

Another reviewer, who bought it solely to make cleaning tile grout "faster and easier," said it "was a great investment."

"I no longer have to bend to clean tubs and shower corners," said another customer.

While there are tons of rave reviews, many shoppers can agree that they wish the battery lasted a little bit longer during their cleaning sessions.

Verdict

Most of us want a clean house, but at what cost? If you're frequently exhausting yourself with laborious cleaning tasks — or avoiding them altogether — it's time to add a new device to your routine.

This Amazon cordless scrubber will do the majority of the grunt work for you, so you won't have to overextend yourself. However, if you require a device that will run for hours without a frequent charge, you might want to consider an alternative product.

