Amazon's bestselling sneakers have more than 4,800 reviews — and they're only $40

Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

EvinTer Women's Running Shoes - Amazon

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you're super active or looking to improve your activity level, having the right pair of shoes is all part of going the distance with your health and fitness goals.

Uncomfortable shoes can make even the simplest activities, like running errands, unpleasant. And although walking and running shoes can be expensive, there are plenty of affordable and comfortable shoes, like EvinTer Women's Running Shoes.

Amazon's bestselling sneakers have made their way to the retailer's Movers & Shakers list as one of the most popular items of apparel across the entire site.

EvinTer Women's Running Shoes - Amazon.

from $40 at Amazon

What are they?

EvenTir’s running shoes have become a bestselling choice for women thanks to their blend of casual and sporty design that emphasizes comfort.

These lightweight shoes feature a breathable knit upper in 22 colours to keep your feet cool all day long. EvenTir’s slip-on design feature, durable, flexible anti-slip soles to move with your foot.

EvinTer notes that their shoes run large, and recommends ordering one size smaller than you typically wear to ensure a comfortable fit.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

What people are saying

As with all online purchases, it's important to read customer reviews before you place an order. Not only do reviews help answer some of your questions about fit or durability, it helps ensure you feel good about your purchase, and can prevent buying the wrong products to suit your personal style and needs.

EvinTer's Running Shoes - Amazon.

These sneakers have earned more than 4,800 customer reviews and currently have a 4.3-star review from shoppers who have called these sneakers a "great shoe" for everyday wear.

Story continues

"These shoes are so light and comfy," one shopper wrote, adding that they originally ordered their usual shoe size but had to return for a half size smaller to get the perfect fit.

One Amazon shopper noted that EvinTers were the perfect antidote for a common shoe shopping struggle: wide feet.

"The sides fit perfectly," they said, adding that the shoe "doesn't rub anywhere."

"Worth the price," another shopper said, adding that they have wider feet and often have to wear men's shoes. "If I could give 10+ stars I would."

EvinTer's Women's Running Shoe - Amazon

Although the EvinTer sneakers currently have more than 2,900 five-star reviews, there are some shoppers who have pointed out some issues. One of the most common complaints from shoppers is that they might not be the best to wear running and the soles can be on the "flat or thin side," while another added that they would make a "better house shoe" than a running shoe.

Verdict

If you're in the market for a casual shoe you can wear while performing light exercise or running errands, the EvinTer sneakers might be for you.

With more than 4,800 customer reviews to choose from, the general consensus of these top-rated sneakers is that they make a great everyday shoe, but may not be ideal for anyone looking to get into serious training or running. If you're looking for a new shoe for a work intense workout, you'll want to look for a pair with more support, specifically designed for running or workouts.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.