Sales of this cozy $33 Amazon cardigan have surged more than 780,000%

Aside from shorter days and cooler temperatures, there’s no surefire sign that fall is approaching like the sudden appearance of sweaters everywhere. Chunky knits are an essential part of the season, since they manage to be both functional and fashionable.

Whether you prefer a flowing cardigan or a fitted turtleneck, many shoppers have begun filling their closets in anticipation of the season ahead. In fact, one Amazon find has surged in popularity, with sales spiking more than 780,000 per cent to become the site’s top fashion Mover and Shaker.

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $33

Ranging in price from $33 to $36, this long sleeve cardigan features a slouchy, oversized fit that makes it a great match for skinny jeans or leggings. It also has an open front design and two side pockets that give this sweater the ultimate cozy feel.

Exposed seams and rolled cuffs bring the casual feel together in this must-have piece for fall. Available in sizes small to XX-Large, you can shop this sweater in six unique shades including forest green, baby pink and burgundy.

‘Great purchase!’

Although this sweater has only earned a handful of customer reviews, those that have taken the plunge have called it a “great purchase.” Shoppers have noted that the fit is “as expected,” with a flowing, oversized silhouette.

Despite the product images, this sweater also has a lightweight feel that “doesn’t itch” and is ideal for layering.

Some shoppers were less fond of the loose look, calling the sweater “lovely but big.” If you prefer a more fitted look, they recommended opting for a size down in order to get the best fit.

To buy or not to buy?

As we approach fall it may be time to give your closet a seasonal refresh. The FARORO Women's Cardigan is an affordable choice that can be paired with just about anything in your wardrobe thanks to its versatile and timeless style.

If you’re not a fan of oversized styles, you may just want to size down in this flowing sweater in order to get a more tailored look.

