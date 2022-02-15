Deal alert: The Amazon Fire smart TV is on sale right now for up to $105 off

Save up to $105 on the Amazon Fire 4K smart TV. Image via Amazon.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon Canada is known for their selection of tech deals, and while Black Friday and Boxing Day may get all the glory, you can still find a huge selection of deals year round.

Right now for example, shoppers can save up to $105 on one of Amazon's most popular smart TVs. For a limited time, the 43", 50" and 55" versions of the Amazon 4K Fire TV are all on sale, meaning you can save up to $105.

Prices start at $385 for the all-new 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, which shoppers have called a "great television for the price."

Save 18% on the Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV. Image via Amazon.

$385 $470 at Amazon

This smart TV and the others included in today's sale all come equipped with built-in Fire TV, which lets you connect to your go-to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. With the included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, you can even control your entertainment with the sound of your voice.

The TVs all feature 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG to deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colours compared to 1080p Full HD.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

What shoppers are saying

Backed by a 4.5-star rating, Amazon shoppers have been loving this smart TV for its superior picture quality and affordable price.

"Can’t beat the price of this TV," reads one review. They added that the "picture is crisp and beautiful" while the TV was "super easy" to set up before use.

Another added that "the colours are great," while one shopper reported that its image and sound "are really good."

Some reviewers have claimed that this model isn't ideal for gaming as there can be a slight picture delay, though others report that this is still a great choice "for casual TV watching."

Story continues

If you are looking to save on a TV, you'll want to act quickly to snag one before these deals sell out. Find the 43" Fire TV on sale, along with more Amazon TV deals below!

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV. Image via Amazon.

$500 $600 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV. Image via Amazon.

$555 $660 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.