Amazon Boxing Day deal: 'Magic' Fire TV Stick has 41,000 reviews — and it's 50% off

It's official: Boxing Day 2023 has arrived! Amazon Canada has thousands of deals available to shop, and you aren't going to want to miss out. This year, Canadian shoppers can take advantage of hundreds of dollars in savings on all the latest must-have tech devices, kitchen appliances and more — including Amazon's popular Fire TV Sticks. With access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, shoppers have called this streaming device "magic in a tiny package." To shop the sale and more Fire TV deals, scroll below.

Why it's worth it

41,000+ reviews, 4.7-star average rating

"Amazon's Choice" title

Includes Alexa Voice remote

"Revolutionizes your TV experience"

Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick is a do-it-all device that gives you access to thousands of channels, Alexa skills and apps, including Netflix and Disney+, plus movies and TV episodes included in your Prime membership.

The latest generation of the best-selling Fire TV Device is 50 per cent more powerful than its predecessor and allows for fast streaming in full HD.

Users can search and launch shows across apps using just their voice with the remote's Alexa Voice function. Additionally, tech-savvy shoppers can use the remote to view live camera feeds, check the weather and stream music.

Why this Boxing Day deal is worth shopping

As one of Amazon's best-known devices, it's no surprise the Fire TV Stick has racked up more than 41,000 reviews, a 4.7-star average rating, and an "Amazon's Choice" title.

It "revolutionizes your TV experience," writes one shopper. It's "magic in a tiny package."

The Fire TV Stick is "your ticket to a world of endless entertainment," they continue. It "elevates" any regular TV to a "full-fledged media station."

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (Photo via Amazon)

$30 $60 at Amazon

Upgrading to the Fire TV Stick has "definitely enhanced my entertainment experience," writes another shopper.

Reviewers say the do-it-all remote is easy to set up and navigate.

It "beats every other streaming device I've had," raves one shopper.

Despite thousands of five-star reviews, some users note the menu can be "laggy" and dislike seeing ads on the home screen.

"I paid in full" for the Fire TV stick and "I pay my [subscriptions]," writes one shopper. "I shouldn't be getting ads [on] my home screen."

The verdict

If you're in the market for a new streaming device or want to upgrade your old Fire TV Stick, this is a deal you won't want to miss. Described as "your ticket to a world of endless entertainment" by Amazon shoppers, reviewers promise the Fire TV Stick "revolutionizes your TV experience." However, some were dissatisfied seeing ads on their home screen, something to keep in mind when placing your order.

Best Amazon Canada Fire TV Boxing Day deals

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

