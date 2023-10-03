Save 50% on a Fire TV Stick ahead of Amazon Canada's October Prime Day

Save 50 per cent on a Fire TV Stick ahead of Amazon's fall Prime Day (photos via Amazon Canada).

Amazon Canada is home to hundreds (if not thousands) of tech brands, but the retailer's own Amazon Fire devices are among its best-known.

The Amazon Fire brand included TVs, tablets, adaptors and its best-selling Fire TV Sticks. Shoppers can choose from several options of the Fire TV Stick, from its most basic Fire TV Stick Lite (shop it for 50 per cent off) to the best-selling Fire TV Stick (shop it for 50 per cent off).

To shop the early October Amazon Prime Day deal, scroll below.

Why it's worth it

36,500+ reviews, 4.7-star average rating

"Amazon's Choice" title

Includes Alexa Voice remote

"Revolutionizes your TV experience"

Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick is a do-it-all device that gives you access to thousands of channels, Alexa skills and apps, including Netflix and Disney+, plus movies and TV episodes included in your Prime membership.

Amazon's Fall Prime Day is almost here — click here for all the latest news about the sale, and check out all the early Prime member deals and sales you can already shop in Canada here. Don’t have a Prime membership? Sign up for a free trial here.

The latest generation of the best-selling Fire TV Device is 50 per cent more powerful than its predecessor and allows for fast streaming in full HD.

Users can search and launch shows across apps using just their voice with the remote's Alexa Voice function. Additionally, tech-savvy shoppers can use the remote to view live camera feeds, check the weather and stream music.

What reviewers think

As one of Amazon's best-known devices, it's no surprise the Fire TV Stick has racked up more than 36,500 reviews, a 4.7-star average rating, and an "Amazon's Choice" title.

It "revolutionizes your TV experience," writes one shopper. It's "magic in a tiny package."

The Fire TV Stick is "your ticket to a world of endless entertainment," they continue. It "elevates" any regular TV to a "full-fledged media station."

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (Photo via Amazon)

$30 $60 at Amazon

Upgrading to the Fire TV Stick has "definitely enhanced my entertainment experience," writes another shopper.

Reviewers say the do-it-all remote is easy to set up and navigate.

It "beats every other streaming device I've had," raves one shopper.

Despite thousands of five-star reviews, some users note the menu can be "laggy" and dislike seeing ads on the home screen.

"I paid in full" for the Fire TV stick and "I pay my [subscriptions]," writes one shopper. "I shouldn't be getting ads [on] my home screen."

The verdict

If you're in the market for a new streaming device or want to upgrade your old Fire TV Stick, this is a deal you won't want to miss. Described as "your ticket to a world of endless entertainment" by Amazon shoppers, reviewers promise the Fire TV Stick "revolutionizes your TV experience." However, some were dissatisfied seeing ads on their home screen, something to keep in mind when placing your order.

