This stylish smartwatch is 'sleek and dainty' — and it's $61 off on Amazon Canada

Save 36% on a Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker with Stress Management (photos via Amazon).

A brand new fitness watch can easily set you back hundreds of dollars; however, if you keep tabs on Amazon Canada's Deals Store, you can find surprisingly great activity trackers for less than you would expect.

Right now, Amazon shoppers can score a Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for 36 per cent off, saving you a cool $61. To shop the deal and learn why reviewers call the watch an "excellent motivator," scroll below.

The details

If you're looking to take your health and wellness to the next level, Amazon reviewers suggest checking out the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker.

The Fitbit Luxe connects the dots between sleep and wellness, providing users with a nightly sleep score. It offers health metrics like breathing rates and heart rate variability and delivers a calorie burn estimate throughout the day.

In addition to active fitness tracking, the watch offers users stress management tools and menstrual health tracking. Its charge lasts up to five days, and for even more style, users can choose between three colours of the watch: Black, white and pink.

What reviewers are saying

With a 4.5-star rating and thousands of reviews singing its praises, the Fitbit Luxe is Amazon Canada's no.1 best-selling sports activity tracker.

According to shoppers, if you're looking for a fitness tracker that prioritizes health and wellness over keeping up with social media, the Fitbit Luxe is a "great" option.

It "does everything," writes one reviewer. The watch stands up to "vigorous workout routines" but still looks "small and dainty."

The "slim design" is "appealing," especially for those who don't like the look of traditional fitness watches, says another. However, if you want a watch that "acts like a phone," it's better to go the "Apple route."

It's an "excellent motivator" to move regularly, writes a third Amazon shopper. Plus, it's "very comfortable" and "easy to use."

Despite 3,000 five-star reviews, several users note that the watch is primarily a fitness tracker, not a phone substitute.

The verdict

A no.1 best-seller among sleep and health trackers, the Fitbit Luxe is a top choice for shoppers looking to take control of their health and fitness. However, despite overwhelmingly positive reviews, users note the smartwatch doesn't offer phone functions, something to keep in mind when making your purchase.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

