Flared yoga pants are officially back in style — and we found a pair on sale for $27

Flared yoga pants are officially back in style. (Images via Amazon Canada)

If you're looking for ways to stay comfortable but are sick of leggings, you're in luck— because yoga pants are making a comeback.

After a long hiatus from the world of fashion, flared yoga pants are officially back in style. Gen Z's obsession with the Y2K aesthetic has resurrected the flared yoga pant from the fashion graveyard —and we're not mad.

One pair making the rounds on Amazon Canada are the High Waisted Flared Yoga Pants by Gimdumasa— currently on sale from $27 (regular from $32).

From $27 From $32 at Amazon

The details

Gimdumasa’s flared yoga pants are made from lightweight, non-see through material that includes spandex to ensure all-day comfort.

Each pair of pants features four pockets to fit your on-the-go essentials. Available in four colours, sizes XS-XXL.

What people are saying

These versatile yoga pants have earned a 4.3-star rating based on more than 280 customer reviews. Shoppers have called these "well made" pants the perfect thing to wear while lounging, working out or running errands.

“These are the best pants ever,” one shopper wrote of their “very flattering” and “comfortable” pants.

“I don’t like tapered pants,” another said, “so the boot-cut is very flattering.”

“They washed nicely,” one shopper said while another added that they were “easy to dress up or down.”

Although there are mostly positive reviews online, some shoppers have noted that the pants can run long — while others said they fit “snug.”

Petite shoppers have said they’ve had to have their pants hemmed, while some shoppers have said these pants don’t offer the tummy control of regular leggings.

Verdict

If you're looking for a stylish alternative to leggings, the Gimdumasa's flared yoga pants might be for you. While they might not offer the same kind of tummy support and compression that many of us love about leggings, they're a great way to stay comfortable and on-trend.

