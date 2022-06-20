This $30 magnetic screen door is your ticket to a bug-free home this summer

Save 21% on the Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door on Amazon. (Getty Images)

Summer in Canada has plenty of positive aspects — like fresh local produce, longer days and warmer weather. The downside to summer is that it also brings about the return of pesky insects like mosquitoes, blackflies and more.

If you're looking for an easy way to keep the bugs out of your home the summer, one popular Amazon product offers an easy and affordable solution.

The Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door has racked up thousands of rave reviews from shoppers, and it's currently on sale for just $30.

How does it work?

The Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door is a quick and convenient way to protect your home from unwanted insect guests this summer. It fits on most doorways up to 38x82 inches, and installs in just minutes — simply use thumbtacks, nails or hook and loop tape to attach the screen to your door frame.

Magnetic closure ensures hands-free entry and exit through the screen, making this a kid and pet-friendly way to update your home. The closure seam uses 26 powerful magnets for the best seal without the need for locking mechanisms.

The screen can be used on a variety of doors, including balconies, front entrances, and sliding doors. You can even leave the screen up year-round, as its heavy duty mesh and reinforced edges are designed to withstand the elements.

What people are saying

If you're looking for an easy way to bug-proof your home this summer, Amazon shoppers agree that the Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door is it. It's been called "extremely easy to install" and "a must have" for homes with kids and pets.

"This screen door does the trick," shared one reviewer, who noted that it "keeps out the bugs" while still "letting the fresh air circulate in."

"Works well, perfect for toddlers and pets," shared another.

$30 $38 at Amazon

So far this screen has earned a 4.2-star rating, and is backed by nearly 50,000 customer reviews.

One shopper revealed that they were "skeptical at first," but found that the screen "works beautifully" to keep insects out.

Despite the many rave reviews, some Amazon shoppers found that the adhesive included in this kit could be stronger to ensure that the screen stays in place. They also recommend measuring the dimensions of your door before buying, because it can be tricky to to alter the screen to fit smaller door frames.

Verdict

As long as your home has a fairly standard-sized door, it might be worth adding the Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door to your next Amazon order. Not only does it install "in minutes," it's also effective at keeping out bugs and is easy to use.

Whether you choose to use it on a condo balcony, cottage, or backyard patio, it's worth taking advantage of this Amazon deal while you can.

