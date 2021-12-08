These $16 socks are the perfect Christmas stocking stuffer for the gamer in your life

These socks make a great stocking stuffer idea ahead of the holidays.

Socks are a perennial favourite when it comes to holiday gift-giving, and whether you love them or loathe them, everyone needs at least a few pairs of the wardrobe essentials.

If you’re not keen on including (or receiving) socks as part of your Christmas gifts, they also make a great stocking stuffer idea. You can choose from thousands of silly designs, or go the extra mile and opt for a personalized pair that captures some extra personality.

One brand of novelty socks have recently made it to the top of Amazon’s Movers and Shakers list, and they’re perfect for the video game fanatic on your shopping list.

Do Not Disturb Gaming Socks. Image via Amazon.

$16 at Amazon

These playful socks come in eight different colours, all with a slight variation on the “I’m gaming, do not disturb” pattern. Whether they’re a fan of retro consoles, handheld devices, playing alone or with a friend, there’s a version of these socks that’s sure to be a hit.

These one-size-fits-most socks have a unisex fit that’s suitable for men’s sizes 6-12 and women’s sizes 6 and up. Each pair retails for $16, making this an affordable holiday gift idea or stocking stuffer add-on.

What shoppers are saying

Although these fun socks have earned a 4.5-star rating from just a handful of customer reviews, their trending status at the top of the Movers and Shakers list has cemented them as a solid gift idea this holiday season.

Shoppers have called these socks a “fun Christmas gift” and “very nice quality,” while one reviewer was also a fan of the raised writing on the soles, making them “anti-slip.”

Another reviewer shared that the socks are “comfy and worth the buy,” with many shoppers noting that these were a hit with their husband, son, or nephew.

If you're willing to take a chance on these socks, you can shop them in multiple colours and patterns now. We've also gathered a selection of other fun socks that everyone on your shopping list will love below.

Pizza Socks Box. Image via Amazon.

This set comes packed in a fun pizza box, and includes four pairs of socks finished with all of your favourite toppings.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $35

K. Bell Socks womens 6 Pack Novelty Crew Socks. Image via Amazon.

These tropical fruit-printed socks are sure to brighten up and dreary winter day.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $12

Good Luck Sock Men's Canada Socks. Image via Amazon.

For the proud Canadian in your life, these patriotic socks will be a definite hit this holiday season.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $14

Baby Yoda Precious Cargo Men's 2-Pack Crew Socks. Image via Amazon.

These adorable socks feature "The Mandalorian's" Baby Yoda character in a variety of his signature cheeky poses.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $18

Women Casual Socks Novelty Gift Sock. Image via Amazon.

For a more traditional take, this set of five knitted socks brings the festive cheer.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $20

