The 'perfect' cordless lawn mower is a whopping 47% off on Amazon

Save 47% on the Greenworks 40V 17-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower. Image via Amazon.

Although summer is coming to a close, that doesn't mean it's time to start cutting back when it comes to caring for your lawn and garden. Whether it's a quick hedge trim or something more labour-intensive like laying down new sod, having the right tools on hand makes it easy to show your yard some love.

If you're looking to upgrade your tools, right now, the top-rated Greenworks 40V 17-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower and more Greenworks tools are on sale at Amazon Canada.

You can score this Greenworks lawn mower for $240 — a whopping 47 per cent off.

The details

In case you're in the market for a new lawn mower, the Greenworks 17-Inch may be worth investing in. This lawn mower features a powerful motor and a 2-in-1 design that offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple uses.

Adjustable height settings lets you choose from five different lengths, which range from 1 1/4" to 3 3/8" for the perfect cut on all types of grass. A durable 17-inch cutting deck gets through lawns quicker and more efficiently, and a convenient battery powered design means no more tangled electrical cords.

It boasts a 60 minute runtime on a single charge — just note that you'll need to purchase a compatible Greenworks batter separately.

'Perfect for our small yard'

This Greenworks lawn mower has racked up a 4.3-star rating from hundreds of Amazon shoppers, and has earned top marks for being cordless and "easy to start."

"No cord issues! Should have done this years ago," shared one reviewer. It's "easy to push and very quiet," added another.

"Mowing my lawn has become a welcome treat!" reads one review.

While reviewers share that this mower is "great for small lawns," the "battery doesn’t last long enough to do whole yard," admitted one user with a large outdoor area. If you have a larger lawn, reviewers suggest buying a second battery to get through the entire area without having to wait to recharge.

If you're on the hunt for a lawn mower with more power, you can also shop more Greenworks tools on sale below — just make sure to grab them before they're gone!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.