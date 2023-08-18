Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 'perfect' cordless lawn mower is a whopping 47% off on Amazon

Save on must-have summer lawn and garden tools at Amazon Canada.

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated ·2 min read
Save 47% on the Greenworks 40V 17-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower. Image via Amazon.
Although summer is coming to a close, that doesn't mean it's time to start cutting back when it comes to caring for your lawn and garden. Whether it's a quick hedge trim or something more labour-intensive like laying down new sod, having the right tools on hand makes it easy to show your yard some love.

Quick Overview

  • Greenworks 40V 17-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower

    $240$449
    Save $209
    See at Amazon

  • GreenWorks Cordless Backpack Blower

    $191$220
    Save $29
    See at Amazon

  • Greenworks 1800 PSI 1.1 GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer

    $124$143
    Save $19
    See at Amazon

  • Greenworks 40V 12-Inch Cordless Chainsaw

    $103$129
    Save $26
    See at Amazon

  • Greenworks 2 x 24V (48V) Brushless Axial Leaf Blower

    $225$300
    Save $75
    See at Amazon

  • Greenworks Pro 80V 21" Brushless Push Lawn Mower

    $431$600
    Save $169
    See at Amazon
See 2 more

If you're looking to upgrade your tools, right now, the top-rated Greenworks 40V 17-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower and more Greenworks tools are on sale at Amazon Canada.

You can score this Greenworks lawn mower for $240 — a whopping 47 per cent off.

Greenworks 40V 17-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower

$240$449Save $209

Save 47% on this powerful Greenworks lawn mower. 

$240 at Amazon

The details

In case you're in the market for a new lawn mower, the Greenworks 17-Inch may be worth investing in. This lawn mower features a powerful motor and a 2-in-1 design that offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple uses.

Adjustable height settings lets you choose from five different lengths, which range from 1 1/4" to 3 3/8" for the perfect cut on all types of grass. A durable 17-inch cutting deck gets through lawns quicker and more efficiently, and a convenient battery powered design means no more tangled electrical cords.

It boasts a 60 minute runtime on a single charge — just note that you'll need to purchase a compatible Greenworks batter separately.

'Perfect for our small yard'

This Greenworks lawn mower has racked up a 4.3-star rating from hundreds of Amazon shoppers, and has earned top marks for being cordless and "easy to start."

"No cord issues! Should have done this years ago," shared one reviewer. It's "easy to push and very quiet," added another.

"Mowing my lawn has become a welcome treat!" reads one review.

While reviewers share that this mower is "great for small lawns," the "battery doesn’t last long enough to do whole yard," admitted one user with a large outdoor area. If you have a larger lawn, reviewers suggest buying a second battery to get through the entire area without having to wait to recharge.

If you're on the hunt for a lawn mower with more power, you can also shop more Greenworks tools on sale below — just make sure to grab them before they're gone!

GreenWorks Cordless Backpack Blower

$191$220Save $29

Save 13% on the GreenWorks Cordless Backpack Blower.

$191 at Amazon
Greenworks 1800 PSI 1.1 GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer

$124$143Save $19

Take 20% off the Greenworks 1800 PSI 1.1 GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer.

$124 at Amazon
Greenworks 40V 12-Inch Cordless Chainsaw

$103$129Save $26

Save 20% on the Greenworks 40V 12-Inch Cordless Chainsaw. 

$103 at Amazon
Greenworks 2 x 24V (48V) Brushless Axial Leaf Blower

$225$300Save $75

Take 23% off this powerful Greenworks leaf blower.

$225 at Amazon
Greenworks Pro 80V 21" Brushless Push Lawn Mower

$431$600Save $169

The Greenworks Pro 80V 21" Brushless Push Lawn Mower is now 28% off.

$431 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

