'Best winter purchase': Save 44% on this top-rated Amazon snow thrower, but hurry!

Save big on this top-rated snow thrower. Image via Facebook/Greenworks Canada.

Winter in Canada brings with it many fun experiences, like the chance to go sledding, skiing, skating and so much more. One of the not so fun aspects? Shovelling snow.

If you're looking for a way to upgrade your experience outdoors this winter, then you won't want to miss Amazon's latest Deal of the Day. Until midnight PST (3 a.m. EST), you'll be able to shop and save big on select Greenworks snow tools, pressure washers, and batteries.

The Greenworks 10 Amp 16-Inch Corded Snow Thrower is one standout sale pick at 44 per cent off, so you'll want to take advantage of these savings while you can.

Save $77 on the Greenworks 10 Amp 16-Inch Corded Snow Thrower. Image via Amazon.

$100 $177 at Amazon

What is it?

This Greenworks snow thrower makes it easy to clear snow from your your driveway, sidewalk or patio. It features an 10 amp electric motor as an alternative to gas-powered snow throwers, and has 180-degree directional throwing capabilities to ensure that snow falls exactly where you want it to.

This snow thrower clears a 16-inch path in snow up to 10 inches deep, and discharges snow up to 20 feet away.

What shoppers are saying

The Greenworks Snow Thrower is Amazon's current bestselling snow blower, and with its affordable sale price tag there's more reasons to love it. Backed by a solid 4.1-star rating from 100 customer reviews, this snow thrower is quickly winning over Amazon shoppers too.

"Great little machine," reads one five-star review. The shopper also shared that this snow thrower was able to "handle everything" a snowy Canadian winter can throw at it, including clearing the deck and walkways.

"Best winter purchase to date," raved one reviewer who was left "astonished" by this snow thrower's performance. They shared that it "throws snow hard and far" and is a "back-saver."

Another reviewer added that this machine is "easy to put together" as well as "easy to start."

Some reviewers have cautioned that due to its compact size this snow thrower may not be the best option for very large driveways, or areas that receive very heavy snowfall. One reviewer wrote that it's no "replacement or competition" for a two-stage gas blower, but is effective for small areas.

Verdict

With snow already falling in many parts of the country, it's never too early to start preparing for winter. This powerful snow thrower is an affordable and space-saving choice that may be a great option to tackle this year's snowfall, especially for those who live in urban areas and aren't in need of a heavy-duty machine.

