Amazon Canada early Cyber Monday deal: Save 30% on this 'game changer' snow thrower

Save 30% on the GreenWorks13 Amp 20-Inch Corded Snow Thrower. Image via Amazon.

Winter in Canada brings with it many fun experiences, like the chance to go sledding, skiing, skating and so much more. One of the not so fun aspects? Shovelling snow.

Luckily, Amazon Canada's early Cyber Monday deals are filled with discounts on tools that can make it easier to maintain your driveway in the snow.

Among them is the Greenworks 13 Amp 20-Inch Corded Snow Thrower — one standout pick that rings in at under $200.

Black Friday is over, but the Cyber Weekend deals are still going strong! Click here for all the latest updates on early Cyber Monday deals, sales and discounts.

Save on the Greenworks 13 Amp 20-Inch Corded Snow Thrower. Image via Amazon.

$161 $229 at Amazon

If you're looking for a way to upgrade your experience outdoors, then it may be time to retire your shovel in favour of something a little more powerful.

This Greenworks snow thrower makes it easy to clear snow from your your driveway, sidewalk or patio. It features a 13 amp electric motor as an alternative to gas-powered snow throwers, and has 180-degree directional throwing capabilities.

Weighing in at 32 pounds, this snow thrower clears a wide 20-inch path in snow up to 10 inches deep, and discharges snow up to 20 feet away.

What's the difference between a snow blower and a snow thrower?

Snow throwers and snow blowers take the work out of clearing your driveway, sidewalk, and patio, and do it with a fraction of the effort you'd spend manually shovelling. While they essentially perform the same task, snow blowers and snow throwers are, in fact, two different things.

A snow thrower is a single-stage machine, meaning it uses a rotating auger to pick up snow and cast it out of the shoot in one continuous motion.

A snow blower, on the other hand, works in two stages. Similar to a snow thrower, it uses a rotating auger to scoop up snow, but rather than immediately shooting it out, it feeds the snow into an impeller (a powerful fan) which blows it out of the chute.

Greenworks 13 Amp 20-Inch Corded Snow Thrower. Image via Amazon.

$161 $229 at Amazon

What shoppers are saying

This Greenworks Snow Thrower is a top choice among shoppers thanks to its lightweight and easy to use design. It's earned a 4.2-star rating from nearly 4,000 customer reviews, with shoppers calling it a "game changer" as an alternative to shovelling snow.

"This is an absolute game changer," reads one five-star review. They added that this snow thrower is "well worth it," especially for its "price and ease of setup."

Another reviewer called it an "excellent little blower" that was able to "handle everything" thrown at it.

"Just amazing power," added one reviewer. "I highly recommend this item."

Some reviewers have cautioned that due to its compact size this snow thrower may not be the best option for very large driveways. One reviewer wrote that "it's OK for light snow" but may not be up to the task for very heavy snowfalls.

Verdict

With snow already falling in many parts of the country, it's never too late to start preparing for winter. This powerful snow thrower is an affordable and space-saving choice that may be a great option to tackle this year's snowfall, especially for those who live in urban areas and aren't in need of a heavy-duty machine.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.