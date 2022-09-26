These 12 weirdly wonderful Halloween costumes are already trending on Amazon Canada

Best Halloween costumes for adults and children from Amazon Canada (Photos via Amazon)

The spooky season is (almost) upon us! With Halloween a little over one month away, it's safe to say that we're officially in the costume-planning mood.

Whether your plans for All Hallows' Eve include trick-or-treating, an intimate gathering or a costume party bonanza, a creative costume never goes unnoticed.

To celebrate the spirit of the season and help get your Halloween costume in order, we've rounded up 12 costumes from Amazon Canada worth checking out, including options for men, women and children.

From spooky to ridiculous — and everything in between — these creative outfits all but guarantee the coveted "best costume" prize. But hurry — Halloween costumes notoriously sell out, so get yours now while you still can!

Best Halloween costumes for kids from Amazon Canada

Encanto Mirabel Costume (Photo via Amazon)

Inspired by Mirabel Madrigal from Disney's Encanto, this "Amazon's Choice" costume comes with a dress, a colourful bag, green round-frame glasses and clip-on pom earrings.

$26 $42 at Amazon

Baby Animal Halloween Costume (Photo via Amazon)

This ridiculously adorable Halloween costume is available in children's sizes 2-36 months. Parents can choose from 18 animal options, including a panda, zebra, tiger and more.

$32 $50 at Amazon

Inflatable Alien Rider Costume (Photo via Amazon)

This fun Halloween costume inflates in seconds and includes a battery-operated air pump. It "fits my 7-year-old son perfectly," writes one shopper. The "blower and motor are fantastic."

$39 $50 at Amazon

Mermaid Princess Costume (Photo via Amazon)

A perfectly-timed costume for Disney's upcoming The Little Mermaid remake, this "Amazon's Choice" costume is available in sizes 2-3T to 8-9 years. "It was much better than I ever expected," writes one shopper. "The wig is the cutest!"

$40 at Amazon

Akatsuki from Naruto Costume (Photo via Amazon)

A great choice for anime fans, this Akatsuki costume comes with a robe, headband, ring, necklace and more. The set is available in sizes 2XS to 3XL, so everyone can get in on the fun.

$34 $36 at Amazon

Elsa Princess Dress Costume (Photo via Amazon)

This "Amazon's Choice" Halloween costume includes a dress, tiara, wand, wig, and pair of gloves. It's a "very pretty princess dress," writes one shopper. "[My granddaughter] hasn't taken it off."

$31 $53 at Amazon

Best Halloween costumes for men and women from Amazon Canada

Spooktacular Creations Banana Costume (Photo via Amazon)

This unisex Halloween costume includes a one-piece pull-over costume with a "peelable" top design. It's available in two sizes: standard and extra-large — and comes backed by more than 2,100 reviews.

$40 at Amazon

California Costumes Wolf Granny Costume (Photo via Amazon)

Perfect for trick-or-treating in the cold or winning your company's costume contest, this Little Red Riding Hood-inspired costume includes a gown, mask, gloves and shoe covers.

$100 at Amazon

Dinosaur Inflatable Costume (Photo via Amazon)

This inflatable dinosaur costume has a one-size-fits-all design suitable for heights 4.9ft-6.2ft. The set comes with an inflatable costume, air pump and battery case. Amazon shoppers call it "one of the best" purchases they've ever made.

$70 at Amazon

Freakin' Hot Cheesies Halloween Costume (Photo via Amazon)

This "Amazon's Choice" Halloween costume is an easy last-minute option for lazy party-goers. The "Freakin' Hot Cheesies" bag has earned an average rating of 4.7 stars from shoppers who say it's "awesome" for Canadians as you can "wear a coat under it."

$18 at Amazon

Ghostbusters Costume With Inflatable Backpack (Photo via Amazon)

This fun Ghostbusters costume includes an inflatable backpack and has earned an average rating of four stars out of more than 1,700 reviews. "It was awesome," writes one shopper. "Five stars!"

$76 at Amazon

California Costumes Headless Horseman Costume (Photo via Amazon)

This creepy headless horseman Halloween costume has earned more than 500 reviews from Amazon shoppers and an average rating of 4.3 stars. "This costume was perfect," raves one shopper. It "was a big hit at the party."

From $54 at Amazon

