Amazon shoppers call this $20 handheld fan a must-have for summer: 'A life saver!'

Keep cool no matter where you are with this mini handheld fan.

In the past, I've talked about my love for portable neck fans, especially once the temperatures start to soar. However, I'm sure not everyone is interested in wearing such a device around their neck, which is where the JISULIFE Portable Handheld Fan comes in.

This shopper-approved handheld fan has won over Amazon shoppers with its convenient pocket-sized design. It's a portable way to beat the heat this summer — it's small enough to toss into your purse or backpack when you're on the go.

Now is the perfect time to add this mini fan to your online cart as it's on sale, starting at just $20.

The details

For anyone who needs a little extra relief from the heat, this portable handheld fan could be a worthwhile purchase. Equipped with a powerful and rechargeable battery, this fan offers up to 21 hours of use on a single charge.

It features a folding design that opens up to reveal soft TPE blades, along with a USB charger and a built-in flashlight. Since it's both lightweight and totally portable, it’s a great choice for outdoor sports, yard work, or just everyday use.

It also acts as a backup power bank, and can charge your devices in case of low battery — perfect for keeping inside your purse, backpack, or suitcase.

'A life saver!'

So far this hands-free fan has earned a 4.5-star rating from nearly 10,000 customer reviews, with shoppers praising its power and "solid" construction. Whether you’re travelling, spending time outdoors, or just in need of a quick way to cool down, the JISULIFE Portable Handheld Fan is a must-have for summer.

According to reviewers, "the power and features of this fan are great." Shoppers have said it's "very convenient" and durable enough for use while travelling.

It's also a top choice for use in places like churches or offices, as the fan is "very quiet."

"This handy little fan is a life saver!" raved one reviewer, who admitted to using the fan to relieve "hot flashes 24 hours a day."

It's a "great little fan for hot flashes," echoed another.

However, some reviewers caution that this fan can be "difficult to open" as there is "no real handle, grip, or easy way to pull it." If you do opt for this handheld fan, just know that you'll need to use some force in order to open it up.

Verdict

At its sale price of $20, the JISULIFE Portable Handheld Fan is one of the more affordable options available on Amazon. With a pocket-sized design and effective cooling that make it a top pick for summer, shoppers say it'll cool you down and is useful in a variety of situations.

