Amazon's bestselling TV is on sale for under $170 — but this deal won't last

A brand-new smart TV can easily set you back thousands of dollars. However, if you care more about your bottom line than some of the bells and whistles available, you can find surprisingly great TVs for less than you would expect.

Case in point: this 32-inch Hisense smart TV from Amazon Canada. Dubbed the "best value TV in the market," shoppers can take home the "stunning" device for just $168. To shop the deal and check out more TVs on sale on Amazon, scroll below.

The details

This Hisense TV uses the VIDAA operating system, the exclusive OS for Hisense Smart TVs. Originally designed in Canada, the TV is fully optimized for the best images and pictures, plus a Game Mode that lets you experience pure realism and stay ahead of the game with minimal input lag time.

Like other smart TVs, this one allows you access to some of your favourite apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more. It also features built-in Alexa assistant and a convenient voice controlled remote that puts you in charge of all your entertainment.

4.3 stars | 1,600+ reviews

Backed by a 4.3-star rating from more than 1,600 customer reviews, Amazon shoppers are impressed by the TV's value for money and picture quality.

It's "definitely the best value TV in the market" with UHD 4K and Dolby Vision, according to one shopper.

"I play PS5, Xbox on 4K and Switch," and they all look "stunning" on this TV, they write.

"Whoa!" lauds another shopper. The image quality is "top," the colours are "so perfect," and the sound — it's "like having a built-in home cinema," they say.

Despite a myriad of five-star reviews, some reviewers note the TV's operating system only allows for a small amount of customization, which may be an issue if you're looking for more than just your basic streaming services. However, reviewers call it a solid choice if you plan on mostly watching Netflix, YouTube and live TV.

Verdict

On sale for just $168, the Hisense 32" Smart Full Array HD VIDAA TV is a great choice if you're looking not looking to spend a ton of money on a new TV. It may not have all the bells and whistles of higher-end models, but it covers most of the basics.

To check out more unbeatable TV deals from Amazon Canada, scroll below.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

