Sales of this 'powerful' $75 fan have surged 500% on Amazon this week: 'So worth the money'

Honeywell QuietSet 40” Tower Fan. Image via Amazon.

We may be in the final stretch of summer, but that doesn’t mean that the weather is taking any breaks when it comes to the heat. In many parts of the country, scorching temperatures are still in effect, making it more important than ever to find ways to stay cool.

An electric fan is always good to have on hand, especially if your home isn’t fully equipped with central air. Though there are plenty of models that can set you back hundreds of dollars, one affordable pick from Amazon is currently trending.

What is it?

This electric fan provides quiet cooling power that’s designed to circulate air throughout the entire room. Choose from two models (with either five or eight cooling levels) that offer both remote and touch controls to find your perfect settings — including low volume for overnight use.

A slim, elongated design takes up less space than a traditional electric fan and evenly distributes the air throughout the room. Since it can be easy to turn on and forget about, the Honeywell QuietSet 40” Tower Fan even comes with an automatic shut-off timer after one, two, four or eight hours of use.

‘Powerful and steady’

Sales of the Honeywell QuietSet 40” Tower Fan have surged more than 500 per cent this week, as shoppers have been snapping them up to beat the heat. The fan has also earned a 4.3-star rating from more than 5,600 customer reviews with top marks for being quiet and easy to install.

Customers have shared that this fan cools you “in an instant” thanks to a “powerful and steady” flow of air, with many customers purchasing multiple units in order to have one for every room in the house. One reviewer called this fan “so worth the money,” especially as it’s an affordable alternative to air conditioning units.

Since this fan lets you change brightness levels as well as the air speed, it’s been called “perfect for sleeping,” though some shoppers have found that is can be a “little bit noisy” while oscillating. If noise is an issue for you, you may want to keep the motion to a minimum in order to get the best night’s sleep possible.

To buy or not to buy?

Starting at $75, this electric fan is much more affordable than investing in air conditioning, while still providing plenty of cooling powder. It can easily be moved from room to room throughout the day, and thanks to its adjustable settings it’s even suitable for use throughout the night.

However, if you're looking to keep noise to a minimum, just be sure to keep the fan still rather than letting it rotate while in use.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.