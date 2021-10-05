This affordable Chromebook is on sale for just $250 right now on Amazon

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The HP Chromebook 14a-na0010ca 14" Laptop is on sale for just $250.

There’s no denying that a good laptop has become a daily essential, whether it’s needed for work, school, or play. While they can easily set you back thousands of dollars, sometimes all you really need is a one that covers the basics.

Chromebooks have become extremely popular thanks to their affordable price tag and simple interface, and one top choice is on sale now for more than $100 off on Amazon. In case you’re in need of an upgrade or are looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping, you won't want to miss out on huge savings on the HP Chromebook 14a-na0010ca 14" Laptop.

Image via Amazon.

The details

Normally retailing for $400, you can now shop this versatile Chromebook for just $250 while it’s on sale. As with all Chromebooks, a simple setup connects your device to your Google account, providing easy access to email, Google Drive, Google Chrome browser and more.

The laptop also comes with access to essential programs when you sign into the Android store, so that you can get to work easily and without excess downtime. It also features an extra-long battery life to keep you going all day long and a built-in camera for all of your video calling needs.

What shoppers are saying

Backed by a 4.2-star rating, Amazon shoppers have been impressed by the HP Chromebook 14a-na0010ca 14" Laptop laptop for everyday use.

Reviewers have shared that this laptop offers "great value for the cost" since it "does everything you will need" for everyday computing.

One reviewer called this laptop a "pretty good little unit" while another noted that they had "no complaints" about its performance.

One parent shared that the laptop is "heavy in weight but solid," making it a durable choice for kids, though maybe not ideal if they need to transport the laptop to and from school in their backpack.

If you have never used a Chromebook before, it's also worth noting that shoppers in other models have admitted that there can be a learning curve to get used to the Chrome operating system. Others who have switched from PCs or Macs say that can feel like using "an android tablet with a keyboard."

Final verdict

While this portable Chromebook may not be the most powerful computer around, it’s an ideal choice for basic tasks like paying bills, working with text documents, or staying in touch with loved ones online. It's been called a great choice for kids, despite being slightly on the heavy side.

Since this sale won’t stick around forever, be sure to shop this Chromebook while it’s only $250.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

